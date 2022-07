Scanner traffic that began around 12:57 p.m. indicated a small vegetation fire was burning along Highway 101 underneath the Perkins Street overpass in Ukiah. Within four minutes, resources at the scene reported that the fire was out and they were out on foot searching for any other sign of an active fire. Both Ukiah Valley Fire Authority and CALFIRE personnel were deployed to the incident.

UKIAH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO