Bryan, TX

Calendar for Friday, July 15

Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago

The Theatre Company presents a two-day run of "Annie Jr." based on the Tony Award-winning musical, with performers from the theater's annual workshop of kindergartners through fifth graders. July 29 at 7 p.m., July 30 at 2 and 7 p.m. 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. $10....

theeagle.com

Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Saturday, July 16

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce presents Founders Night 2022, which celebrates the establishment and development of Bryan and College Station, on July 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Stella Hotel. The event includes food, drinks, gaming and live music. bcschamber.org. SATURDAY. EVENTS. Battle of the Badges, 10:45...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History summer camps return

For the first time in two years, the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History has welcomed students back to its summer camps to learn about nature, animals, the human body, oceans and inventions and inventors. “It’s exciting; we haven’t had this experience in a while, so it’s nice to be...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Problem solvers take the spotlight at Camp Invention

Students from throughout the Brazos Valley and Central Texas have explored their creativity at Camp Invention this month. “You never know which one of these kids sitting in front of you is going to cure cancer,” said Robert Wilson, director of the local camp. “One of them will one day.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

12th Man Productions nominated for five Lone Star EMMY Awards

Texas A&M’s 12th Man Productions earned five Lone Star EMMY nominations for the 2021-22 season, the school announced Friday. The nominations include “The Pulse: Texas A&M Football” for best sports program, produced or edited; “Quenton Jackson: My Aggie Story” and “Rooted: Texas A&M Basketball” for sports story, short form content; and “Standing Room Only: The Legend of the 12th Man” for sports promotion campaign package and its editor Chris Sabo for editor for a promotional composite.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

TEEX fire training school to begin Sunday

Firefighters and emergency medical responders from all over the world will be in the Bryan-College Station area the next two weeks as the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service hosts its annual fire training schools. “We started out as a primarily Texas-based training opportunity, but both the industrial and municipal schools...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Helping cattle producers manage high input costs, drought

Organizers of the 68th annual Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course are stacking the educational program with experts to help guide beef cattle producers facing higher input expenses and drought in how to make better management decisions. The short course will be held Aug. 1-3 in Bryan-College Station. The tentative...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Pair of Aggies compete at the World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Texas A&M junior and All-American Charokee Young qualified for the semifinals of the women’s 400 meters Sunday at the World Athletics Championship. Young finished in 51.84 seconds for the fourth and final qualifying spot in her heat. The semifinal will be 8:45 p.m. Wednesday with the final at 9:15 p.m. on Friday.
EUGENE, OR
Bryan College Station Eagle

Filing set to start for B-CS City Council seats; nine positions up for election

Filing for a total of nine city council positions in College Station and Bryan opens Saturday in preparation for the general election on Nov. 8. Candidates can file for a seat on the College Station City Council beginning Saturday. The filing period for College Station runs through 5 p.m. Aug. 22. Three seats are included on the 2022 ballot including Mayor, Place 1 and Place 2.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $310,170

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with 2-car alley entry garage in Midtown Reserve from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Pine offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling quartz counters, Stormcloud cabinetry, eating bar, breakfast area, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower, dual sinks, and huge walk-in closet. The Pine floor plan finds the primary suite downstairs with the additional two bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. Smart home features include Amazon Echo Dot, 7” HD touchscreen security control panel, video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Extras you don’t want to miss include vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, soaring ceilings, covered patio, sprinklers, and so much more! Residents of Midtown Reserve will enjoy a resort community feel at a budget friendly price. Future amenities will include a neighborhood lake, dog park, playgrounds, and Town Lake Park. With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for Spring 2023 Move-in!
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M softball's Haley Lee headed to Oklahoma

Texas A&M two-time softball All-American Haley Lee apparently will finish her career with Oklahoma, the team that ended the Aggies’ 2022 season. Lee, who entered the NCAA transfer portal three weeks ago, has changed her Instagram information to read: Texas A&M Softball Alumni #25 ~Oklahoma Softball #25. The news was first reported by Extra Innings Softball.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Kerley wins gold in men's 100 at World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Texas A&M All-American and Olympic medalist Fred Kerley struck gold at the World Athletics Championship on Saturday with a victory in the men's 100 meters. Kerley finished with a time of 9.86 seconds and finished just ahead of his United States' teammates Marvin Bracy (9.874) and Trayvon Bromell (9.876) at Hayward Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Get COVID shots to protect all of us

Mary Parrish was quoted in The Eagle about Brazos Valley counties being at risk for COVID because of a recent spike in cases. She stated there is barely 50% of the population in Brazos County who have been inoculated for the COVID. Come on, folks, get your shots! Why does...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station City Council discusses street maintenance plan

College Station City Council members discussed plans for street maintenance after a presentation last week from the city’s Public Works Department. Emily Fisher, the city’s director of public works, presented the plan and said the department's Street Maintenance Division has 19 employees and maintains about 356 centerline miles of roadway. Centerline miles measure the length of a road or highway regardless of how many lanes it has, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Chappell Hill man arrested on murder charge after fatal shooting Sunday

A man was arrested on a murder charge Sunday after a fatal shooting in Chappell Hill, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Jervan Thomas, 35, from Chappell Hill, was arrested and charged with the murder of Larry Deshaye Hardman, a 43-year-old man from Chappell Hill. Sheriff’s officials...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX

