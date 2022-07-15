Morgantown Post 2 down Clarksburg Post 13 to earn 13th win this season

MORGANTOWN -- Former WVU standouts Jacob Watters and Victor Scott II were both selected on the second day of baseball’s amateur draft. Watters, a right-handed pitcher, was taken in the. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Best Virginia is eight days from beginning its quest for the one million dollar TBT prize in Charleston. The WVU-based alumni team defeated West Virginia Tech, 100-60 in an exhibition game at Fairmont State University. “Only one practice. It was not bad,” said Best Virginia head...
Morgantown, West Virginia – Huge decisions are being made throughout college sports right now and the world of college athletics revolves around football. Football is King and it’s how a huge chunk of revenue is made for universities around the country. With that said, there has never been...
Projections, rankings, and more projections! It's that time of year. The ESPN FPI recently unlocked its full team projections and rankings ahead of the 2022 college football season, so let's take a look at what they foresee happening with WVU this fall. ESPN FPI Ranking: 51. Out of 131 schools,...
(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in Morgantown, WV Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Morgantown between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. Three men are accused of attacking a homeless man and posting a video on social media of the incident. WVU Medicine has announced the opening date for its new children’s hospital....
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report,...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With food and gas prices continuing to climb amid 40-year high inflation, many are looking to save money in any way they can, but it’s still summer, and every now and then it’s nice to get out of the house. Luckily, north central West Virginia has plenty of fun places to […]
HUNDRED, W.Va.—There was a time in the 1850s, soon after completion of the B&O Railroad, when passengers would clamber to the car windows to catch a glimpse of "Old Hundred"—a marvel of a man who, even after his hundredth birthday, gardened, and labored, and worked his fields to the delight of passersby.
BURNT HOUSE, W.Va.—Motorists traveling WV-47 between Weston and Parkersburg are sure to have noticed the village of Burnt House and wondered about the name. Like every good town name in West Virginia, there's a story behind it. In this case, it's a ghost story. The tale goes something like...
A gun brandished in a courtroom. It’s a shocking thought. Maybe even more so if it was allegedly done by a judge. Last week, 7News first learned of these allegations against Second Judicial Circuit Judge David W. Hummel Jr. –> Wetzel County judge allegedly brandished gun in West Virginia...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Harrisville, Michigan man has been arrested after a standoff in the Meadow Creek Apartments in Bridgeport Monday. It all started at around 10:15 a.m. according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers told 12 News that 24-year-old Brandon Vargo made threats against police on Facebook as […]
Donald “Don” Leroy DeVall, 88, of Simpsonville, S.C., formally of Morgantown, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 14, 2022. Don was born in Morgantown on July 2, 1934, to Hazel Naomi Bayles DeVall and Claude Franklin DeVall, of Morgantown. Don was a loving husband,...
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Texas attorney claims that a circuit court judge brandished a gun during a hearing in New Martinsville, West Virginia in March, according to The West Virginia Record. Houston, Texas attorney Lauren Varnado alleges that while she was in a hearing on March 12,...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Appalachian Regional Commission released the FY 2023 interactive map of county economic status and distressed areas in Appalachia. The classification system compares each county in the region to national averages to understand how counties are performing in areas such as unemployment rate, per capita market income, and poverty rates.
TAYLOR COUNTY—After being found in an old, abandoned building in March, a defendant has officially been charged with the crime. Christopher Edward McCauley, labeled as a transient by police, has been charged with entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony. According to the criminal complaint filed...
BUCKHANNON — A home located on Lawyers Road in Buckhannon is currently under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshall. Washington District Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kevin Huffman was only able to provide limited information due to the ongoing investigation. Chief Huffman said, “We were dispatched on Tuesday, July 12 at 8:32 p.m. to a structure fire at the location on Lawyers Road and again on Wednesday, July 13, at 11:53 a.m. to the same location for inside smoke investigation.”
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly sold a fentanyl pill disguised as oxycodone to someone in Preston County. On July 16, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to the Heldreth hotel in Kingwood where “a large group of individuals appearing to be in some type of an altercation,” according to a criminal complaint.
WESTOVER -- Westover Public Works Director Jason Stinespring said the city is looking to get tough on vacant and condemned properties. During Monday’s regular meeting of Westover City C. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
