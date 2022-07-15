ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown Post 2 down Clarksburg Post 13 to earn 13th win this season

By Michael Griffith
The Dominion Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN - After a shootout of a game against Bridgeport on...

Metro News

Best Virginia wins TBT tuneup over WVU-Tech

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Best Virginia is eight days from beginning its quest for the one million dollar TBT prize in Charleston. The WVU-based alumni team defeated West Virginia Tech, 100-60 in an exhibition game at Fairmont State University. “Only one practice. It was not bad,” said Best Virginia head...
CHARLESTON, WV
West Virginia’s Most Important Season Ever

Morgantown, West Virginia – Huge decisions are being made throughout college sports right now and the world of college athletics revolves around football. Football is King and it’s how a huge chunk of revenue is made for universities around the country. With that said, there has never been...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Where people in Morgantown are moving to most

(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in Morgantown, WV Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Morgantown between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Stories of the Week: July 10 through July 16

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. Three men are accused of attacking a homeless man and posting a video on social media of the incident. WVU Medicine has announced the opening date for its new children’s hospital....
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Free things to do in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With food and gas prices continuing to climb amid 40-year high inflation, many are looking to save money in any way they can, but it’s still summer, and every now and then it’s nice to get out of the house. Luckily, north central West Virginia has plenty of fun places to […]
How the West Virginia town of "Hundred" got its name

HUNDRED, W.Va.—There was a time in the 1850s, soon after completion of the B&O Railroad, when passengers would clamber to the car windows to catch a glimpse of "Old Hundred"—a marvel of a man who, even after his hundredth birthday, gardened, and labored, and worked his fields to the delight of passersby.
HUNDRED, WV
Ghostly tale of Burnt House lives through strange town name

BURNT HOUSE, W.Va.—Motorists traveling WV-47 between Weston and Parkersburg are sure to have noticed the village of Burnt House and wondered about the name. Like every good town name in West Virginia, there's a story behind it. In this case, it's a ghost story. The tale goes something like...
BURNT HOUSE, WV
The Dominion Post

Donald DeVall

Donald “Don” Leroy DeVall, 88, of Simpsonville, S.C., formally of Morgantown, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 14, 2022. Don was born in Morgantown on July 2, 1934, to Hazel Naomi Bayles DeVall and Claude Franklin DeVall, of Morgantown. Don was a loving husband,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

18 WV counties are in economic distress, ARC says

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Appalachian Regional Commission released the FY 2023 interactive map of county economic status and distressed areas in Appalachia. The classification system compares each county in the region to national averages to understand how counties are performing in areas such as unemployment rate, per capita market income, and poverty rates.
CLARKSBURG, WV
March investigation leads to charge for McCauley

TAYLOR COUNTY—After being found in an old, abandoned building in March, a defendant has officially been charged with the crime. Christopher Edward McCauley, labeled as a transient by police, has been charged with entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony. According to the criminal complaint filed...
GRAFTON, WV
Upshur residence under investigation by W. Va. Fire Marshall

BUCKHANNON — A home located on Lawyers Road in Buckhannon is currently under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshall. Washington District Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kevin Huffman was only able to provide limited information due to the ongoing investigation. Chief Huffman said, “We were dispatched on Tuesday, July 12 at 8:32 p.m. to a structure fire at the location on Lawyers Road and again on Wednesday, July 13, at 11:53 a.m. to the same location for inside smoke investigation.”
BUCKHANNON, WV
Man allegedly sold fentanyl disguised as oxycodone in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly sold a fentanyl pill disguised as oxycodone to someone in Preston County. On July 16, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to the Heldreth hotel in Kingwood where “a large group of individuals appearing to be in some type of an altercation,” according to a criminal complaint.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

