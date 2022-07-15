ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Brainerd Group Striving to End Homelessness Acquires Property for Tiny Houses

By Ryan Bowler
lptv.org
 4 days ago

The My Neighbor to Love Coalition has a goal of ending homelessness and extreme poverty in the Brainerd Lakes Area. People facing long-term homelessness or housing insecurity need a safe place of increased stability and health to help instill them with a sense of purpose. “A lot of people...

