Greater Bemidji’s 218 Relocate Program Expands to Include Community Connections
By Mary Balstad
4 days ago
Greater Bemidji’s 218 Relocate program recently expanded. This update aims to not only help recruit new talent to the greater Bemidji area, but also to retain it. Through expansions to older plans like the Telecommuter Relocation program and the introduction of the New Resident Relocation program, this second phase to 218...
Lueken’s Village Foods and Sanford Health Bemidji will host their annual ‘Taco fest’ on August 3rd from 11 am to 7 pm. Tacos will be served on fry bread with all fixings, as well as dessert and beverages for $10 a person. Musician Brock Beaulieu will be playing live music from 11 am to 1 pm with Rhonda and Orlando from 4 pm to 7 pm.
Art lovers from all over are in Bemidji this weekend for the city’s annual art festival. This is now the 54th year of what had been known as Art in the Park and is now called the Watermark Art Festival. Vendors and artists were busy setting up today at...
(Bemidji, MN) -- Officials are investigating after a dead body was found in a northern Minnesota lake. A Department of Natural Resources biologist discovered the body floating in Lake Bemidji on Wednesday. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said officers recovered clothing and personal items on the shoreline near where the body was found.
BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, a Minnesota DNR biologist who was working on the lake found the body near Lake Boulevard, which is on the southwest side of the lake. When deputies responded, they located the body of a male individual and pulled the body from the lake. There were no obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also found clothing and personal items on the shore near where the body was located. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and identification.-For anyone who may be struggling right now, please know help is available.You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Text 741-741 or call 1-800-273-8255.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — Bruce Lundmark’s family is making good on his last wishes. As his brother went through Lundmark’s belongings following his death three years ago, he found a note that read, “if I die, sue the (expletive) out of the Beltrami jail.”. A KARE...
AKELEY, Minn. – A 23-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash Sunday morning in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's office says the crash happened sometime after midnight on Lake Alice Road Northwest in Shingobee Township, near Akeley. A driver encountered the aftermath of the crash at about 10:28 a.m. and called 911.
DORSET, Minn. -- Two people were injured at the end of last month when a 15-year-old girl crashed a car into a restaurant in northern Minnesota.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, she was trying to park her 2014 Dodge Caravan around noon on June 25 when she "accidentally hit the accelerator" instead of the brake.The car sped up and hit the side of Dorset House Restaurant. Two people inside the building received head, leg, and chest injuries when the car crashed through the wall.They were taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.The crash is under investigation.
