Animals

Was Tricia the elephant happy? Experts on the ethics of keeping such big, roaming creatures in captivity

By Jessica Turner, PhD Candidate, University of Adelaide, Alexandra Whittaker, Senior Lecturer, University of Adelaide
 3 days ago

The beloved Asian elephant Tricia died at Perth Zoo this month at the ripe old age of 65, making her one of the world’s oldest elephants.

Tricia was born in 1957 and arrived at Perth Zoo in 1963 from Vietnam. Her keeper described her as expressive, playful, and mischievous.

Tricia’s death has led to an outpouring of grief in Perth, especially among zookeepers and her fellow elephants , Putra Mas and Permai. But it has also sparked renewed debate about the ethics of keeping such long-lived, wandering animals in zoos for decades.

This is an important topic to debate as, historically, elephant welfare in captivity has been poor. So are elephants generally happy and safe in enclosures today?

Vale Tricia | Perth Zoo.

The challenges of keeping elephants captive

Animal welfare, as a concept, is complex and evolving. In broad strokes, welfare is defined as an animal’s ability to avoid suffering and sustain fitness. This requires human carers to not only provide for physical needs, but mental ones.

But animal welfare wasn’t always a priority for captive elephants. A notorious example is elephants being held captive in circuses . These elephants were separated from their mothers at an early age for training, confined for long periods and moved improperly in flatbeds and box cars from place to place.

Read more: China’s efforts to save its wandering elephants are laudable, but let's not forget its bloody conflicts with the giants

Promoting good welfare for elephants in captivity is difficult due to their larger size, which requires greater resources such as water, space and up to 150 kilograms of food daily .

Satisfying their space and exercise needs in a captive environment is likely impossible. In the wild, elephants can roam great distances – up to 195km in a day - and are continually on the move.

An Asian elephant playing in a pool at Oregon Zoo.

These animals also have highly developed cognitive abilities, rivalling those of primates. For example, elephants can manufacture and use tools , such as manipulating and stripping branches to swat insects.

Elephants have a playful side. They splash water and mud or, in dry periods, use their trunks to entangle the trunks of others under the shade of a tree.

Various accounts suggest they can also show compassion, be cooperative, recognise themselves in a mirror, and demonstrate altruism.

Read more: Rewilding: conservationists want to let elephants loose in Europe – here's what could happen

They also demonstrate strong social bonds with other elephants. Emerging evidence suggests grief and comfort are displayed upon the death of a bonded family member. Management practices that disrupt these bonds lead to suffering.

Tricia became the foster mother of three elephant calves who came to Perth Zoo. Tragically in 2007, one of the elephants was euthanised due to health complications. Tricia grieved this loss for a year.

Animal welfare in modern zoos

Modern Australian zoos have made animal welfare a top priority. Some key considerations in assessing welfare are the complexity of the enclosure, a varied and species-appropriate diet, behavioural enrichment and regular heath care.

Carers also keep an eye out for behaviours suggestive of fear, stress, and anxiety, such as pacing, aggression, and self-harm.

Perhaps one of the best examples of the progress of zoological parks is Tricia herself. The captivity conditions in her early days were poor, by today’s standards.

Read more: Early trauma affects an elephant's ability to assess threat from lions – new research

She was originally housed in a concrete enclosure. Tricia was moved to a new enclosure in 1986 that included a new barn and pool.

The current elephant enclosure at Perth Zoo has tripled in size and contains a swimming pool, mud wallow, trees, scratching posts, and a heated barn with sand floors and sleeping mounds.

Various activities aimed at improving her life quality were also available in the form of zoo walks and painting – an extension of drawing and scribbling elephants do in the wild.

As a reader you may be thinking that, sure, this sounds nice, but how could it really compare to the freedoms and space of the wild?

Unfortunately achieving good welfare in the wild is rarely a given either. Wild populations of Asian elephants are listed as endangered , with a rapidly decreasing population and a long time between generations of 22-25 years.

They face many threats such as urban encroachment, hunting and habitat decline. They’re also viewed as pests by farmers and timber loggers.

Today’s captive elephants are often part of breeding and conservation programs aimed at Asian elephants. While captive breeding programs are unlikely to make significant contributions to wild population numbers, highlighting their plight in the wild to visitors can promote the conservation message .

Some zoos also use their experience to become involved in conservation efforts in the elephants’ home countries, where success is more likely. As an example, Australia Zoo has invested funds in an Indonesian elephant hospital to rehabilitate injured animals.

The future of captive elephants

Australian zoos are recognising the challenges of keeping certain species within their walls. We’re seeing a shift away from actively adding or replacing exotic species, in favour of redeveloping larger and more complex enclosures for remaining animals. Priority is given to species part of conservation and breeding programs.

So can we re-introduce elephants who have spent most of their lives zoos, back into the wild? This would be unethical, due to their reliance on generational knowledge to find food, water and migration routes.

But there is increasing recognition of the need for stable social groups, and a resolve to house Asian elephants across fewer locations that can provide the best conditions for them.

For example, Perth Zoo is searching for a new home for their two remaining elephants where they can be integrated into a larger herd. And Melbourne zoo will house their herd at Werribee Open Range Zoo, which will expand to 21 hectares available for roaming.

Only time will tell what the future holds for elephants in zoos. But we should take heart in the progress that has been made to elephant housing and care over the last 50 years, as well as a greater recognition of any emerging issues, ensuring robust debate.

Jessica Turner has a PhD supervisor, affiliated with Zoos SA; however they were not involved with the creation of this article

Alexandra Whittaker has previously received funding from the National Health and Medical Research Council.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

AFP

'Shocking' report lists devastation to Australia wildlife

Australia's unique wildlife is being devastated by bushfires, drought, habitat loss and global warming, a government report said Tuesday, warning that more species were headed for extinction. "Our inability to adequately manage pressures will continue to result in species extinctions," scientists warned in the report.
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

'That patch of bush is gone, and so are the birds': a scientist reacts to the State of the Environment report

Australia’s State of the Environment Report was finally released today – and its findings are a staggering picture of loss and devastation. As a conservation scientist, I’ve spent the last decade helping governments, community groups and individuals better manage our environment. But the report reveals things are getting worse. I’m disappointed, but not surprised. I’ve seen firsthand the devastation wrought by threats such as bushfires and land clearing. I remain hopeful we can turn the crisis around. But it will take money, government commitment and public support to protect and recover our precious natural places. ...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

Climate change is white colonisation of the atmosphere. It's time to tackle this entrenched racism

“Climate change is racist”. So reads the title of a recent book by British journalist Jeremy Williams. While this title might seem provocative, it’s long been recognised that people of colour suffer disproportionate harms under climate change – and this is likely to worsen in the coming decades. However, most rich white countries, including Australia, are doing precious little to properly address this inequity. For the most part, they refuse to accept the climate debt they owe to poorer countries and communities. In so doing, they sentence millions of people to premature death, disability or unnecessary hardship. This includes in Australia,...
SOCIETY
TheConversationAU

Australia’s central climate policy pays people to grow trees that already existed. Taxpayers – and the environment – deserve better

The federal government has launched an independent review of Australia’s central climate policy, the Emissions Reduction Fund, after we and others raised serious concerns about its integrity. The review will examine, among other issues, whether several ways of earning credits under the scheme lead to genuine emissions reductions. One method singled out for scrutiny involves regrowing native forests to store carbon from the atmosphere. Our new analysis suggests the vast majority of carbon storage credited under this method either has not occurred, or would have occurred anyway. Here we explain why. The background The Emissions Reduction Fund provides carbon credits to projects that reduce...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

Banning artificial stone could prevent 100 lung cancers and 1,000 cases of silicosis, where dust scars the lungs

Silica dust is a very fine dust produced when products such as bricks, concrete and pavers are cut or drilled. Artificial stone, which is used mainly for kitchen benchtops, is a particularly potent source of silica dust. Breathing this dust into the lungs can cause severe long-term damage. This can result in breathing difficulties, scarring of the lungs (silicosis) and lung cancer. In our recently published report, we estimate that without action, Australian workers would develop more than 10,000 future lung cancers and almost 104,000 silicosis cases during their lifetime due to their exposure to silica dust. This is around 1%...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Pacific Islands are back on the map, and climate action is non-negotiable for would-be allies

This year’s Pacific Islands Forum marked the beginning of a more dangerous era as Pacific leaders tried to find common responses to both the climate crisis and sharpening geostrategic competition. There was unprecedented interest in this year’s forum, held in Fiji’s capital Suva. I should know. I lived in Suva for much of my adult life, which included several years teaching at the University of the South Pacific. I was also in town for last week’s summit. The annual gathering of island leaders and their counterparts from Australia and New Zealand is typically the one time of year when there’s...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Equivalent to 1,800 tonnes of TNT: what we now know about the meteor that lit up the daytime sky above New Zealand

Meteorites hit New Zealand three or four times a year, but the fireball that shot across the sky above Cook Strait last week was unusual. It had the explosive power of 1,800 tonnes of TNT and was captured from space by US satellites. It set off a sonic boom heard throughout the southern parts of the North Island. Witnesses described a “giant bright orange fireball” and a flash that left a “trail of smoke that hung around for a few minutes”. The fireball was most likely caused by a small meteor, up to a few metres in diameter, traversing Earth’s atmosphere....
WORLD
TheConversationAU

First Nations people in rural NSW lived with more anxiety and fear about COVID-19 than non-First Nations people

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government’s pandemic response struggled to include the country’s most minoritised groups, including First Nations people. Daily press conferences were broadcast, but the messages were not delivered or received equally across the country. Trust in the people delivering the messages and ability to follow health advice varies according to personal, social and cultural experiences. Our study found First Nations people in rural NSW experienced significantly more anxiety and fear about COVID-19 than non-First Nations Australians. Read more: The...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

5 years on, would an outspoken Australian-Muslim activist ‘get Yassmined?’ Abdel-Magied herself hopes change is happening

Does Australia still have a racism problem? Or does it simply suffer from a diversity and inclusion problem at the level of governance and political representation? Answering these questions is rarely straightforward and always depends on the personal experiences and ethno-religious backgrounds of those asking. The new Albanese government has...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Heat yourself, not your house: how to survive winter with a 15℃ indoor temperature

How high should you put the heating up over winter? If you don’t mind the bills and ecological impact, you have the encouragement of the World Health Organization to keep the house warm. They recommend an indoor temperature of at least 18°, declaring that you face health risks at lower temperatures. This advice is echoed by the Australian government. The tone of some reports is monitory and severe. Based on these instructions, anyone would feel a reflex to bump up the thermostat. But before you brace for the bill-shock amid soaring energy prices, consider a different approach....
HOME & GARDEN
TheConversationAU

Australia is getting a wellbeing budget: what we can – and can't – learn from New Zealand

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has confirmed Australia will follow Aotearoa New Zealand’s example and put wellbeing at the centre of the national budget. So what is a wellbeing budget? To understand that requires a short explanation of how Australia’s budget works now, and how wellbeing goals will change the process. Read more: Beyond GDP: Jim Chalmers' historic moment to build a well-being economy for Australia How the budget has worked till now Governments around the world budget in different ways....
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Paws for thought: the pros and cons of a pet-friendly office

For you and your pooch a pet-friendly workplace may seem a no-brainer. More of us are facing pet separation anxiety than ever before. Dog ownership surged with pandemic lockdowns and working from home. Now, with the boundaries between work and home already so blurred, shouldn’t every inclusive, caring employer embrace an open-doggy-door policy? What’s the harm? After all, isn’t there a growing body of research showing the benefits of pets in the workplaces? Maybe. Yes, pets certainly can bring benefits to the workplace. These include reducing stress and improving social interaction and job satisfaction. ...
PETS
TheConversationAU

This is Australia's most important report on the environment's deteriorating health. We present its grim findings

Climate change is exacerbating pressures on every Australian ecosystem and Australia now has more foreign plant species than native, according to the highly anticipated State of the Environment Report released today. The report also found the number of listed threatened species rose 8% since 2016 and more extinctions are expected in the next decades. The document represents thousands of hours of work over two years by more than 30 experts. It’s a sobering read, but there are some bright spots. Australia has produced a national state of environment report every five years since 1995. They assess every aspect of Australia’s environment and...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Congratulations to the Pitch it Clever winners for 2022

The Pitch it Clever awards celebrate the work of researchers who have produced a one to two minute video explaining their work and its impact on the world. Each year, hundreds of early-career researchers enter the awards, producing stunning short videos on everything from advances in bionic hearing devices to the next generation of batteries.
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationAU

How do we teach young people about climate change? We can start with this comic

We know young people are “angry, frustrated and scared” about climate change. And they want to do more to stop it. However, the school system is not set up to help them address their concerns and learn the information they seek. There are no explicit mentions of climate change in the Australian primary school curriculum and it is mainly taught through STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) subjects in high school. Read more: How well does the new Australian Curriculum prepare young people for climate...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

'The ultimate invader': high-tech tool promises scientists an edge over the cane toad scourge

Cane toads are invasive frogs that threaten the survival of several Australian wildlife species. Scientists and conservation managers have long grappled with how to stop the toad’s march across the continent. That’s where our new research comes in. A paper just published describes a computer simulation program we developed to help test cane toad management in the virtual world before strategies are rolled out in real life. The program, structured like a video game, answers questions such as: should toads be hand-caught or trapped? When is the best point in a toad’s lifecycle to eradicate it? And how best to balance...
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

COVID drugs in Australia: what's available and how to get them

With COVID case numbers expected to rise in Australia over the coming weeks and months there is significant concern the numbers of severely sick patients may overwhelm hospitals. Thankfully, over time we are learning more about COVID and now have a range of medicines that are effective in treating it, including antivirals. Which medicine a patient receives, if they even need one at all, will depend on the severity of their symptoms and whether they have any underlying health problems. Read more: How are Australia...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

We have international laws to stop plastic pollution from fishing vessels now. Why are we not enforcing them?

Ocean plastic pollution was a focus at the recent UN oceans conference, which issued a declaration in support of an earlier decision by the UN Environment Assembly to start negotiations for a global plastics treaty. This initiative has been welcomed almost universally, but it must not distract from the fact we actually already have good international laws regulating ships that plastics overboard. We are just not enforcing them properly. An estimated half of ocean plastic pollution comes from some 4.5 million fishing vessels operating in national and international waters. Recent research suggests more than 100 million pounds of...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Enforcing adult chaperones of teens at Splendour in the Grass actually undermines public health

On Monday night, Splendour in the Grass, an annual three-day music festival in Byron, New South Wales, posted to social media the news that all patrons under the age of 18 “must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times whilst at the event.” The festival is due to begin on July 22. Prior to this new restriction from New South Wales Police, only people under the age of 16 had to be accompanied by an adult. Changing the rules two weeks out from opening has the potential to be damaging to the livelihood of the event. Tickets start at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
