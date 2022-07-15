ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami Beach, FL

Farm Share Drive-Thru Food Distribution

citynmb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of North Miami Beach and Commissioner FortunaSmukler will host a...

www.citynmb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Roaches in Denny’s, rodent issues at Marcelo’s, plus 5 others with issues

MIAMI (ALLAPATTAH) “Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately five rodent droppings under counter area across from fryers.”. “Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one small crawling insect in reach in freezer in storage area.”. “Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Miami Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Miami Beach, FL
North Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
North Miami Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
City
North Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
citynmb.com

Young at Heart Senior Camp

The City of North Miami Beach Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for the Young at Heart Senior Camp. The camp will begin on June 21st and it will run until August 5th, 2022. Activities will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Monday through Friday at the Marjorie and William McDonald Center (located at 17051 NE 19 Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL 33162). Participants will be able to enjoy stretch chairs, resistance band exercises, bingo, line dancing, field trips, and much more! Registration is required to attend the Senior Camp.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Detour alert: U.S. 1 tunnel closing starts Monday in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale’s legions of commuters have already gotten the word. But there may be some motorists, particularly out-of-town visitors, who did not. A five-day shutdown of the city’s venerable Henry E. Kinney tunnel on U.S. 1 is scheduled to start Monday as construction workers enter a key phase of a $28.4 million pedestrian plaza and improvement project. For those who may have forgotten, the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? A new 8-story building with 236 apartments is set for Boynton Beach

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Distribution#Drive Thru#City Hall#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sflcn.com

MBDA Infrastructure Initiative Launched in City of Lauderdale Lakes

[LAUDERDALE LAKES] – The City of Lauderdale Lakes Mayor, Hon. Hazelle Rogers and M. Gill & Associates partnered to launch the MBDA INFRASTRUCTURE INITIATIVE at the Lauderdale Lakes Multi-Purpose Auditorium on July 6th. In the form of a Technical Assistance “Walk-In” Forum featuring “Help for Small Businesses,” the 4-hour Launch was presented by M. Gill & Associates, Operator of the INFRASTRUCTURE INITIATIVE and other U.S Department of Commerce, MBDA Programs in Florida.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
ABC Action News

DEA in Miami warns of synthetic drug field mass overdose events in Florida

MIAMI, Fla. — The Miami field office of the Drug Enforcement Administration warned Florida communities there had been an increase in mass-overdose events across the Sunshine State related to drug supplies laced with a synthetic opioid. The DEA said synthetic opioids like fentanyl are inexpensive to produce, highly addictive...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police find whole lot of pot in field in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – A tip to police led officers to find an illegal marijuana farm in Davie. Davie Police posted pictures of the drug discovery on social media. Officers said they found 15 large pot plants growing in a field in west Davie last week. Davie Police says that...
DAVIE, FL
thenextmiami.com

Miami Getting 7-Hour Nonstop Flights To Vancouver

Air Canada is launching nonstop flights between Miami and Vancouver later this year. According to a schedule released by the airline, service will begin December 17, and run three times weekly through April 29. Air Canada will use a 737-MAX8 on the route. The new plane allowing for narrowbody service...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy