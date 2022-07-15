Farm Share Drive-Thru Food Distribution

The City of North Miami Beach Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for the Young at Heart Senior Camp. The camp will begin on June 21st and it will run until August 5th, 2022. Activities will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Monday through Friday at the Marjorie and William McDonald Center (located at 17051 NE 19 Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL 33162). Participants will be able to enjoy stretch chairs, resistance band exercises, bingo, line dancing, field trips, and much more! Registration is required to attend the Senior Camp.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO