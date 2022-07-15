ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cats adding players amidst NIL concerns

By JOSEPH RUSSELL Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops watches his team during the first half of a college football game against Louisville on Nov. 27, 2021, at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville. Associated Press

Head coach Mark Stoops and the University of Kentucky football coaching staff have dipped into hostile waters in recent weeks and, so far, have come away with positive results.

The Wildcats have earned July commitments from three Alabama prospects and a Louisville-area wide receiver for the Class of 2023, giving UK a total of 11 hard commits for what had previously been viewed as a lackluster group as a whole.

Four-star defensive back Avery Stuart, out of Alabama Christian Academy in Montgomery, headlines the incoming quartet that also includes three-star offensive tackle Koby Keenum from Mars Hill Bible School in Florence, Alabama; three-star running back Khalifa Keith out of Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama; and Pleasure Ridge Park pass-catcher Jakob Dixon from Louisville.

Though Stoops isn’t allowed to comment on incoming commits until they sign their letters of intent, he has noted the difficulties that new Name, Image and Likeness deals have presented during recruiting.

“We’ve had between 40 and 50 different players receive NIL deals,” Stoops said of current Wildcats during a recent appearance on Kentucky Sports Radio. “Top to bottom, everybody in our building, everybody in administration, has been very supportive of that — educating, helping, everything they’re allowing us to do. At first, it was very vague. This is a new world, so this is all new.

“We always want the players to receive money off their Name, Image and Likeness. I think the complex issues that come into effect, that everybody in our league — the top of the food chain with Nick Saban, all the way down — is concerned with the pay-to-play, the collective, so to speak, and guaranteeing money out of high school. Technically, that’s illegal. Is that going on? Let’s get our heads out of the sand, of course it’s going on.”

Instead, Stoops said, UK players have the chance to obtain their money once they’re on campus.

“Players are going to earn it here,” he said. “They’re going to earn their way. We’re going to earn it, we’re not going to give it away, whether that’s a roster spot or other things of that nature. I want to keep that, keep that hunger. We’re going to get the guys we’re supposed to get, and we’re going to have the same mentality we’ve always had.”

That mentality, of course, is the “recruit and develop” mantra that has come to define UK during Stoops’s tenure.

Stuart a 6-foot-2, 174-pounder, enters as the highest-rated player in UK’s 2023 class. According to 247Sports, he’s the 12th-best safety in the nation and the 16th-best overall player in Alabama. He picked the Cats over offers from Auburn and Florida State.

Keenum, a 6-4, 300-pound offensive tackle, is rated the 77th best at his position in the country and 32nd in Alabama. Keenum, who Rivals rates as the No. 3 center in America, chose UK over Louisville.

Keith, a 6-2, 217-pound rusher, is the 82nd-best running back in the nation and the 47th-best player in Alabama. Last season, he ran for 1,877 yards and 28 touchdowns in 12 games, averaging 9.9 yards per carry and 156.4 yards per contest.

Last year at PRP, the 6-4, 197-pound Dixon reeled in 33 passes for 663 yards and nine TDs.

The incoming group gives UK the No. 50 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports, but Stoops noted how an increased effort in NIL funding could help the Cats close the gap — if they do it the right way.

“We are behind,” he said. “Essentially, we need people to understand that it is legal and it is OK. Listen, I don’t want to break rules. I’ve been here nine years. I’ve done things right. I’ve built this program the right way, with a lot of blood, sweat and tears, and a lot of sacrifice from our previous coaches.

“There are well-respected, good coaches out there that are publicly saying, ‘Yeah, we need money,’ so I’m not going to sit on the bench anymore. I’m going to fight the fight the best we can.”

However that takes shape, Stoops noted, won’t affect the program’s on-field production.

“We’re going to be the same tough, scrappy, physical football team that you always see and we’re not going to change,” he said. “I want players that come here because they want to earn it. Yes, I want to help them earn it. I want them to do it because they deserve it. I don’t want guys that want a handout.”

#American Football#College Football#Wildcats#Alabama Christian Academy#Parker High School#Kentucky Sports Radio
