ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Encore Musicals to bring the "tale as old as time" to RiverPark Center

By Freddie Bourne Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30HA3Z_0ggPzdBw00

Encore Musicals is inviting area residents to be its guest starting this weekend with the premiere of its production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

The show, rooted from the Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve fairy tale and based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated film and the Tony Award-winning Broadway production, will be performed by the community theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24.

All performances will be in Cannon Hall at the RiverPark Center.

According to Emily Malone, president of Encore Musicals, the show was supposed to take place in the summer of 2020 but was moved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the delay, Malone said the organization and acting community are looking forward to bringing the show to the masses.

“It’s a relief, and it’s also really exciting,” Malone said. “It’s one of those feelings of, ‘Oh, we’re finally getting to do this’ … and it’s not just us that have been waiting two years — people in Owensboro have been waiting for two years. There’s a whole lot of anticipation, not just from our performers, but our audience. It’s nice to finally make this happen, because — without question — this is our most anticipated show that we have ever done.”

The musical tells a story about a young woman in a provincial town named Belle who meets the Beast — who is actually a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress that can reverse the curse if he learns to love and to be loved, while his servants are transformed into household objects.

David Roberson, the director of the production, was not attached to direct the show in 2020 but decided to hop on board after the original director moved away.

According to Roberson, 67 people auditioned for the show the second weekend of May, with 42 roles getting cast. Rehearsals started the following week.

Rehearsals were held four days a week, and Roberson has been working with the production team for months.

“I’ve directed quite a few shows through the years, and this is definitely the biggest one I’ve ever done,” Roberson said. “For Encore, this is our biggest show ever, as far as scope and what it takes to put it on stage.”

Roberson said the undertaking can be “daunting” when putting on a show that people are acquainted with while putting their own stamp on it.

“A lot of people have grown up with this show, and they know it well, and they’ve seen it multiple times with their kids or as kids, so they know what to expect from it,” Roberson said. “You’ve got to be able to put it on stage in a way that’s familiar but yet adds a touch that it’s from Encore.”

Roberson said there “won’t be much that will be a surprise” and will be the story people have come to know, but will include music not in the film and giving liberties to the cast regarding their portrayals in their respective roles.

“We try to let the characters develop themselves,” Roberson said. “I wasn’t real heavy into trying to make them become just like the (people) on the cast album or the (people) in the movie. We let them find their characters, and they’ll be a little bit different from what people imagine or have seen before.”

Dennis Jewett, the production’s music director, said the musical will be complemented by a live full orchestra made up of musicians from the Owensboro Symphony and conducted by Greg Olson.

Jewett said the use of live music as opposed to backing tracks can help give the overall production a different kind of energy.

“When you’re with a live orchestra, it almost feels like it envelops you; it’s like a cloud (or) a pillow underneath your sounds, and it feels so good to be able to sing with live players,” Jewett said.

“We also have more flexibility that way with the conductor giving a little more space and speeding up things and slowing them down to fit what is going on.”

Jewett said other factors help contribute to putting Encore’s mark on the well-known production.

“We get to put these songs in people’s voices, in people’s characters of folks that are here,” Jewett said. “That in itself gives it a different spin because every time you have somebody play a character, part of them is in that as well. It becomes something fresh and different.”

Malone said the show can resonate with some of the recent real-life experiences brought on by the uncertainty of COVID.

“(There’s a song) in the stage show called ‘Human Again,’ and it’s sung by all of (the cast) when they’re starting to feel hope that they might get to have their live backs,” Malone said. “Belle will fall in love with the Beast, the Beast will fall in love with her in return and things will get back to the way they were, (and) they will get to be human again; and that’s kind of how we have felt through COVID. Even though we have done two other shows during the last two-plus years, there’s still been challenges.”

Malone said that recent shows have been on a smaller scale and have been limited in terms of options of how to run the show.

“This is the first time it really feels that we’re able to get back … in the swing of things,” Malone said. “It’s just hope that we’re finally going to get back to — and I say it with big quotes — ‘normal.’ We’re getting back to who we are, getting to do what we love in the way that we want to do it.”

Malone wants the audience to feel that sense of joy that comes with the show while showcasing what the local arts community has to offer.

“I hope that we are able to give them the sense of that Disney magic that they got from the original movie or whatever they have (seen in) other productions of it,” Malone said. “With Owensboro performers, an Owensboro venue, an Owensboro orchestra — I hope that we can show that we can create this kind of magic here in Owensboro.”

Tickets can be purchased online at riverparkcenter.org, by calling the RiverPark Center box office at 270-687-2770 or by visiting the box office at 101 Daviess St. between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information, visit facebook.com/EncoreOwensboro.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Set change brings film crew to Jasper

An independent film mainly being produced in Hardin County, Kentucky, moved up to Jasper Saturday evening due to some unforeseen circumstances. Fortunately, when Chris Gatrost, director/producer/writer of Live Laugh Die, found out he wouldn’t be able to shoot a pivotal scene in an Elizabethtown hardware store, Carolyn Randolph went to work to help find a local location. She is connected to the production through her daughter, Addison and her husband, Joe, who are both in the film.
JASPER, IN
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: July 22-24

It’s that time of year again, folks! The Daviess County Lions Club Fair will be bringing you all the rides, food and good times you could ask for July 20-23. You can click here to check out the four-day schedule, which will include events such as an open dairy show, petting zoos, inflatables, laser tag, live music and a monster truck show. Trust us – no matter which day you attend, you’re guaranteed to have a blast. Be sure to bring some cash and pack some sunscreen because it’s expected to be warm and sunny this year!
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Town Has 8 of the Best Local Coffee Shops You’ll Ever Visit

We've got a cup of caffeine knowledge about a town in Kentucky that has eight of the best locally-owned coffee shops in the Bluegrass State. I know some people aren't coffee drinkers. Take, for instance, my co-host Chad he hates the taste of coffee but loves a good hot chocolate. Growing up I didn't like coffee but I always loved a sip of my mom's coffee because it made me feel like I was cool. Momma would always tell me that coffee was an acquired taste and one day I would understand. Well, she was right. I have grown to love coffee. I don't drink a ton of it but I love about half a cup in the morning at work and on Sunday mornings I drink a cup before church.
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
103GBF

New Caribbean Restaurant Opens in Henderson Kentucky

You can get a taste of Caribbean cuisine in Henderson!. It's always cool to hear of restaurants serving up unique cuisine coming to the area. Caribbean cuisine is something that we definitely don't have a ton of around this area, so I'm excited to see a new restaurant serving it up!
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Weiner Dog races make Triumphant return to Ellis Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the second weekend, of the Ellis Park 2022 summer meet, and Saturday, was a big day at the ‘Ol Pea Patch -- a day that officially “went to the dogs”. That’s right, it was the triumphant return, of the weiner dog races. The track held five qualifying heats, to determine who will be in the championship next month.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Donut Bank looks back 55 years

- Donut Bank is known as a staple to Indiana culture that many know and love. 55 years ago they opened their doors on First Ave. Since then they have grown in size, opening nine other stores in locations including, Evansville, Newburgh, Princeton and Henderson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Another Local Kentucky Fair Hosting a Mullet Contest Open To Anyone

Another Kentucky fair will be hosting a Mullet Contest this year with a cash prize for the best mullet. I don't know how it happened, but over the past couple of years, the mullet has made a comeback. So many men are proudly displaying the “business in the front, party in the back” look. You have not only country artists, but athletes, social media influencers, and of course the working man all showing off the "Kentucky Waterfall" in 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Encore#Broadway Musicals#Performing#Musical Theater#The 1991 Academy Award
wkdzradio.com

Found – Husky dog

Very friendly. Jumped in my window. Has on a collar… but no chip. I’m certain he belongs to someone. Please ID with gender and color of collar. Found between Dawson Springs and Cerulean. Contact: Heather Rogers at (270) 350-0117.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
My 1053 WJLT

See the Full Menu for Downtown Evansville’s New Pizzeria

A brand new pizzeria is set to open its doors in downtown Evansville, and by the look of the menu, it will offer a wide range of gourmet versions of the popular Italian dish. While history shows ancient Egyptians, Romans, and Greeks made and ate flatbreads with toppings, credit for creating the pizza we know and love today goes to the city of Naples, Italy back in the 18th century. Today, you can get practically anything you want on a pizza in any number of styles from thin crust to thick crust, New York style, Chicago style, Detroit style, and crusts that are made from ground-up cauliflower. Whatever your preference, there's a pizza out there for you from any number of restaurants.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Pets find new homes at weekend adoption event in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some Tri-state pet adoption partners teamed up for National Adoption Weekend at the Evansville Petsmart. It was a combination of humane societies, and rescue centers from Evansville and Posey county. Sarah Gross with “Another Chance For Animals” rescue center says they completed around 60 adoptions this weekend as of Sunday afternoon.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Meet Tony Ricketts, General Manager Of D-Patrick Auto Sales

Meet Tony Ricketts, General Manager Of D-Patrick Auto Sales. When you walk into D-Patrick Auto Sales, located on the corner of the Lloyd Expressway and Green River Road, the first thing you’ll notice is the fact that you are immediately met with a warm smile and a greeting by one of their sales team member. D-Patrick employees welcome you like you are family, and one of the main reasons is that D-Patrick is a local family-owned business.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WEHT/WTVW

The Hope Gallery plans soft open in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Hope Gallery announced their soft opening in the Tri-State for the end of the month! The first location opened up in Bargersville, Indiana in 2018. This will make for the second location in the state. According to their Facebook page, the gallery is described...
NEWBURGH, IN
WBKR

Here’s Why Popular BBQ Food Truck is Leaving Owensboro, Kentucky

The Tri-R-Tips BBQ Food Truck has served up delicious BBQ at churches, different neighborhoods, local businesses, and various non-profits. The Rose family just announced they'll be leaving town. Here's why. It's hard to believe the Tri-R-Tips BBQ Food Truck rolled into Owensboro 6 years ago. They had just relocated from...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Owensboro non-profit hosts fundraiser for homeless teens

In Owensboro, a non-profit hosted a fundraising event Friday to help build their new, long-term housing facility. On the west side of Owensboro, the Empowerment Academy was out in front of their new, long-term housing facility selling Boston butts and ribs to help raise funds for their new building. The...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Rise Ministry spreads the word through community cleanup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville Christian nonprofit is spreading its message while working to beautify the city, one park at a time. Rise Ministry hosted a community cleanup and prayer walk at Diamond Valley Park Saturday afternoon. This is the third city park the group has focused their community efforts on. One Rise official […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

GALLERY: Owensboro road closed for pipe replacement

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Crews have begun work in Owensboro that’s expected to last several days. The Daviess County Fiscal Court shared images of the progress on social media. According to county officials, the project closed down Pleasant Valley Road between East 8th Street and the railroad tracks....
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
5K+
Followers
238
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy