Encore Musicals to bring the "tale as old as time" to RiverPark Center

Encore Musicals is inviting area residents to be its guest starting this weekend with the premiere of its production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

The show, rooted from the Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve fairy tale and based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated film and the Tony Award-winning Broadway production, will be performed by the community theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24.

All performances will be in Cannon Hall at the RiverPark Center.

According to Emily Malone, president of Encore Musicals, the show was supposed to take place in the summer of 2020 but was moved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the delay, Malone said the organization and acting community are looking forward to bringing the show to the masses.

“It’s a relief, and it’s also really exciting,” Malone said. “It’s one of those feelings of, ‘Oh, we’re finally getting to do this’ … and it’s not just us that have been waiting two years — people in Owensboro have been waiting for two years. There’s a whole lot of anticipation, not just from our performers, but our audience. It’s nice to finally make this happen, because — without question — this is our most anticipated show that we have ever done.”

The musical tells a story about a young woman in a provincial town named Belle who meets the Beast — who is actually a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress that can reverse the curse if he learns to love and to be loved, while his servants are transformed into household objects.

David Roberson, the director of the production, was not attached to direct the show in 2020 but decided to hop on board after the original director moved away.

According to Roberson, 67 people auditioned for the show the second weekend of May, with 42 roles getting cast. Rehearsals started the following week.

Rehearsals were held four days a week, and Roberson has been working with the production team for months.

“I’ve directed quite a few shows through the years, and this is definitely the biggest one I’ve ever done,” Roberson said. “For Encore, this is our biggest show ever, as far as scope and what it takes to put it on stage.”

Roberson said the undertaking can be “daunting” when putting on a show that people are acquainted with while putting their own stamp on it.

“A lot of people have grown up with this show, and they know it well, and they’ve seen it multiple times with their kids or as kids, so they know what to expect from it,” Roberson said. “You’ve got to be able to put it on stage in a way that’s familiar but yet adds a touch that it’s from Encore.”

Roberson said there “won’t be much that will be a surprise” and will be the story people have come to know, but will include music not in the film and giving liberties to the cast regarding their portrayals in their respective roles.

“We try to let the characters develop themselves,” Roberson said. “I wasn’t real heavy into trying to make them become just like the (people) on the cast album or the (people) in the movie. We let them find their characters, and they’ll be a little bit different from what people imagine or have seen before.”

Dennis Jewett, the production’s music director, said the musical will be complemented by a live full orchestra made up of musicians from the Owensboro Symphony and conducted by Greg Olson.

Jewett said the use of live music as opposed to backing tracks can help give the overall production a different kind of energy.

“When you’re with a live orchestra, it almost feels like it envelops you; it’s like a cloud (or) a pillow underneath your sounds, and it feels so good to be able to sing with live players,” Jewett said.

“We also have more flexibility that way with the conductor giving a little more space and speeding up things and slowing them down to fit what is going on.”

Jewett said other factors help contribute to putting Encore’s mark on the well-known production.

“We get to put these songs in people’s voices, in people’s characters of folks that are here,” Jewett said. “That in itself gives it a different spin because every time you have somebody play a character, part of them is in that as well. It becomes something fresh and different.”

Malone said the show can resonate with some of the recent real-life experiences brought on by the uncertainty of COVID.

“(There’s a song) in the stage show called ‘Human Again,’ and it’s sung by all of (the cast) when they’re starting to feel hope that they might get to have their live backs,” Malone said. “Belle will fall in love with the Beast, the Beast will fall in love with her in return and things will get back to the way they were, (and) they will get to be human again; and that’s kind of how we have felt through COVID. Even though we have done two other shows during the last two-plus years, there’s still been challenges.”

Malone said that recent shows have been on a smaller scale and have been limited in terms of options of how to run the show.

“This is the first time it really feels that we’re able to get back … in the swing of things,” Malone said. “It’s just hope that we’re finally going to get back to — and I say it with big quotes — ‘normal.’ We’re getting back to who we are, getting to do what we love in the way that we want to do it.”

Malone wants the audience to feel that sense of joy that comes with the show while showcasing what the local arts community has to offer.

“I hope that we are able to give them the sense of that Disney magic that they got from the original movie or whatever they have (seen in) other productions of it,” Malone said. “With Owensboro performers, an Owensboro venue, an Owensboro orchestra — I hope that we can show that we can create this kind of magic here in Owensboro.”

Tickets can be purchased online at riverparkcenter.org, by calling the RiverPark Center box office at 270-687-2770 or by visiting the box office at 101 Daviess St. between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information, visit facebook.com/EncoreOwensboro.