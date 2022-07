July’s Pokémon Go Community Day is here, and with it comes the chance to capture as many Starly as possible during the event period. This is the 55th Pokémon Go Community day, with the main appeal still being increased spawns for the featured Pokémon, Starly, and boosted chances to encounter a Shiny. If you evolve a Starly all the way into a Staraptor during the event, and for up to two hours after it, it will know the event-exclusive move Gust.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO