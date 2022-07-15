ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Big bench output leads Sky past Sparks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N182F_0ggPwIO400

Chicago reserves accounted for 43 points, led by rookie Rebekah Gardner’s career-high 18, as the Sky rolled to an 80-68 road win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday.

Azura Stevens added 14 points coming off the bench, hitting 6 of 7 from the floor without a missed attempt until the game’s final minute. Her blistering shooting, coupled with Gardner’s 8-of-11 performance from the field, helped Chicago hit 48.5 percent overall.

The Sky (18-6) finished 33 of 68 from the floor in total, including 8 of 19 from 3-point range — and all despite Candace Parker going scoreless on 0-of-11 shooting.

Parker contributed in other phases, though, grabbing nine of her team-high 11 rebounds by halftime and matching a team high with four assists. Courtney Vandersloot, Julie Allemand and Gardner also passed for four assists each as the Sky earned their third straight win and prevailed for the eighth time in nine games.

Gardner also set a personal best with 10 rebounds. The double-double was the first of the 32-year-old’s brief WNBA career, putting an exclamation point on the UCLA product’s return to Los Angeles after years spent overseas.

Kahleah Copper contributed 12 points for Chicago, while Allie Quigley added 11. Copper and Quigley combined for three 3-pointers during an 11-2 third-quarter run that put Chicago ahead by double figures for the rest of the game.

The Sky’s lead swelled to as many as 20 points.

Nneka Ogwumike led Los Angeles with 16 points. Chiney Ogwumike added 14 points and a game-high 13 points, and Brittney Sykes went for 12 points, five assists and four rebounds. Katie Lou Samuelson scored all 12 of her points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.

The Sparks (10-14) took their third consecutive loss. They could not overcome a 28-of-71 (39.2 percent) shooting performance from the floor, despite hitting 7 of 17 (41.2 percent).

Los Angeles played without Liz Cambage, who entered health and protocol earlier in the day.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Sportsnaut

David Feherty leaves NBC for LIV Golf broadcasts

David Feherty has left the NBC broadcast team to become an LIV Golf analyst, the New York Post reported Monday. Feherty, 63, will participate in eight to 10 tournaments per year with the PGA Tour’s rival series, per the report. The Northern Ireland native was part of NBC’s broadcast...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cambage
Person
Allie Quigley
Person
Julie Allemand
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
Person
Katie Lou Samuelson
Person
Brittney Sykes
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Courtney Vandersloot
Person
Chiney Ogwumike
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Sparks#Wnba#Kahleah Copper
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Pac-12 and Big 12 won’t merge, which is great news for the Oregon Ducks

It’s been a quiet week or so on the conference realignment front, while schools in the Pac-12 and Big 12 discussed whether or not there was a deal on the table between any of the teams, or rather a potential merger between the two conferences. RelatedOregon WR Jurrion Dickey is now a 5-star in the 2023 class Apparently, they couldn’t see eye to eye in the end, and it resulted in a report that came out on Monday night from ESPN’s Pete Thamel that shows that no merger will take place. Talks about a partnership between the Big 12 and the Pac-12, which...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportsnaut

Jose Cifuentes’ goal puts LAFC past Nashville

Jose Cifuentes scored the go-ahead goal less than a minute into the second half, and visiting LAFC pulled out a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC on Sunday night. With the match leveled at 1-1 in the opening seconds of the second half, Los Angeles’ Ryan Hollingshead, off a brilliant placement from star teammate Carlos Vela, hit the post with his header.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

67K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy