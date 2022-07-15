ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asda employees ‘skipping meals’ due to monthly payroll errors

By Zoe Wood
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Asda staff told the GMB union they were getting increasingly desperate at the payday errors.

Asda employees are having to skip household bill payments, take out loans, and even use food banks to get through the month due to regular payroll errors that have seen some underpaid by £500 or more.

The scale of the problem emerged after the private equity-backed company admitted to members of the Scottish parliament that its external payroll firm had made nearly 11,000 errors in recent months, affecting the wages of 5,500 staff.

In Scotland, local press reports have highlighted the issue, including a recent one in the Falkirk Herald that claimed staff working in the town’s superstore were using food banks and payday lenders because of inaccuracies in their pay.

Supermarket staff told the GMB union they were getting increasingly desperate as monthly payments could be short by anything from under £100 to over £500. Others reported that overpayments, clawed back the following month, had resulted in their benefits being cut.

The errors had left staff “dreading” rather than looking forward to payday, telling the union they were skipping meals, visiting food banks and taking out loans when their wages were short. Others had had to miss bill payments, with the resulting black marks affecting their credit score.

“Paying staff for the work they do is an utterly basic responsibility of employers,” said Nadine Houghton, GMB national officer, of the company which was bought by petrol station billionaires Mohsin and Zuber Issa and TDR Capital last year.

“Asda knows it is a massive issue, but sadly isn’t doing enough to put this right – they refuse to invest the money needed in the payroll operation to sort this out.

“The stories we have heard from our members are heartbreaking,” added Houghton. “During a cost-of-living crisis, low-paid workers must be able to rely on a level of decency from their employer that ensures they are paid for the work they do.”

One depot worker, who declined to be named, said that over the last six months their pay had been wrong on multiple occasions, including a shortfall of more than £500. “I have struggled and had to use food banks and food pantries to be able to feed myself and my daughter,” they said. “To be working for a living but using food banks and charities to eat, clothe and get through life is absolutely humiliating.”

Another employee, based in a store in Greater Manchester, said the pay errors led to their benefits being cut, because when the shortfall was made up the following month it looked as if they were earning more. “I have to borrow money just to pay my rent and feed my children,” they said. “I wouldn’t have to do that if my pay was right.”

The number of employees affected by payroll issues was outlined in the company’s written response to several MSPs who raised the issue with them. In its response, Asda said its payroll provider, SD Worx, had made 10,806 errors, affecting 5,529 staff.

An Asda spokesperson said: “It is imperative that our colleagues are paid correctly and on time and we are sorry this has not been the case for some of them.

“As soon as we were aware of this issue, we took action to ensure that nobody was left out of pocket. We are working closely with our payroll partner and have provided additional support to stores to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”

The Independent

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday.From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.The second payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.People may be entitled to receive the £650 in two lump sums if they receive certain support, such as Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.Those eligible...
BBC

Advice NI: Cost of living payment to roll out from next week

Advice NI has said people in Northern Ireland can expect to receive the first of two cost of living payments from Wednesday. Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's On your Behalf, Advice NI's Matt Cole said payments have started being issued in other parts of the UK but will not be rolled out in NI until next week.
The Independent

‘1.3 million families facing cost-of-living crisis with no savings buffer’

Around 1.3 million families across Britain had no savings before the biggest cost-of-living crisis in a generation struck, a think tank has said. With no savings buffer to rely on, some will be pinning their hopes on friends or family to bail them out if they have an unexpected bill, while others believe they will simply be unable to cope, according to research from the Resolution Foundation, set to be fully published later this week.
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
Mashed

Why Walmart Is In Trouble With The US Government

Walmart isn't just a place to get your groceries; it also positions itself as a one-stop shop that offers auto care, health services, and other forms of assistance. The super retailer offers financial services — ones that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) claims aren't properly regulated. This week, the FTC sued Walmart "for allowing its money transfer services to be used by fraudsters, who fleeced consumers out of hundreds of millions of dollars."
Daily Mail

Manufacturing firm will offer its 82 staff a PERMANENT four-day-week but work the same amount of hours after half of employees reported better productivity

A Coventry-based manufacturing firm has confirmed it will permanently offer its 820 employees a four-day week. Industry research business The Manufacturing Technology Centre has said it plans to implement the new working structure after half of employees reported better productivity. The company said all workers will now have the option...
TheStreet

Amazon Delivers Some Bad News for the Economy

For several decades, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report operated on a model of unfettered growth. Since coming onto the scene in 1994, the e-commerce giant has continued expanding to not only push out many independent retailers but singlehandedly take up 45% of the American e-commerce market. Periods of...
