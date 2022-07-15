ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Billy Porter Delivers Fiery Speech at Outfest: ‘F— SCOTUS!’

By Marc Malkin
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMnRI_0ggPvmhx00
Getty Images

In true Billy Porter fashion, the multi-hyphenate superstar didn’t hold back while delivering a politically-charged speech Thursday night at the opening of this year’s Outfest.

“Fuck SCOTUS!” he said while accepting the Outfest Achievement Award.

His words were met with applause and cheers from the crowd gathered at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.

He condemned Republicans who testified against Donald Trump and his close aides during the Jan. 6 hearings. “None of you Republicans who are coming forward in these hearings right now are heroes,” Porter said. “You are not heroes.”

He blasted them for standing by Trump until the Capitol riot: “Fuck y’all, too!”

The “Pose” star said left-leaning voters got too comfortable before Trump was elected. “Our messaging has to change,” he said. “We thought we won something – the Democrats, the progressives – we got civil rights, we got Roe v. Wade, we got marriage equality, all the rest. We got a Black president and then we all sat on our asses and ate Bon Bons for eight years and then the unthinkable happened.”

Porter said, “We lost our vigilance. It’s time for us to take that shit back.”

He continued, “Our 24-hour news cycle has forgotten to illuminate that the reason the pushback is so severe in this moment is because the change has already happened. We’re already here. Look at me!”

Porter’s directorial debut “Anything’s Possible,” a coming-of-age rom-com about a Black trans girl in high school falling in love for the first time, opened the festival.

“The change is already happening and we ain’t going back,” Porter said, adding, “We are at war to save the soul of humanity. Thoughts and prayers don’t mean shit. They don’t. Hate is an action. Love is an action. Peace is an action. So we have to choose love. We have to choose hope. We have to choose joy.”

Thursday marked Porter’s return to Outfest after first attending the festival 22 years ago for the premiere of the Greg Berlanti-directed LGBTQ dramedy “The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy.”

For years afterwards, Porter struggled to get work in Hollywood because he was “too flamboyant,” he said. “There was no internet. There was a social media telling me that I have my own voice,” Porter said. “As a matter of fact, the messaging I received from the world was exactly the opposite: ‘Shut up, you Black faggot. Nobody wants to hear from you. Nobody cares’.”

Porter was diagnosed with diabetes and HIV in 2007. “What I had feared the most I had become,” he recalled. “I had become the exact statistic the entire racist and homophobic world said I would be.”

His career began to take off when he earned a Tony in 2013 for his work in “Kinky Boots.”

On the red carpet before he delivered his speech, Porter told Variety, “I was told from the beginning of my career, from allies and haters alike, that my queerness would be my liability. And it was for decades — until it wasn’t. And now it’s my superpower. I’m redeemed.”

Porter was presented with the Achievement Award by “Anything’s Possible” stars Eva Reign and Abubakr Ali.

Outfest runs through July 24.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

‘Euphoria’ Star Colman Domingo on Singing for Oprah Winfrey and Zooming With the Obamas

Click here to read the full article. Colman Domingo says his younger brother gave him the best compliment about his new autobiographical animated short, “New Moon.” “He was overcome,” Domingo tells me on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “He said, ‘More than anything, you brought the feeling of mom back.’” “New Moon” tells the story of a little boy who is shown how to dream by his hardworking single mom. It is based on Domingo’s play “A Boy and His Soul.” Domingo is the voice of the narrator as well as the mother. “My siblings say I have my...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Anything’s Possible’ Review: Billy Porter Expands the Possibilities of Teen Romance in Trans High School Movie

Kelsa, the protagonist of Billy Porter’s “Anything’s Possible,” played by Eva Reign, has already dealt with most of the tough obstacles to claiming her identity as a trans girl: She admitted it to herself, she told her mom (a ferociously supportive Renée Elise Goldsberry), she took the blockers and the hormones, and she went back to the same school where people had previously known her as a boy. She doesn’t like it when people call her “brave” (which is what her new name means, incidentally), but she had to be to do all that.
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Married in Las Vegas

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are — finally — married. According to a marriage license on the online records for Clark County, Nev., the couple’s official marriage was filed Saturday. The record is in both of their legal names — Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Significantly, the record also indicates that Jennifer Lopez took on Affleck as her legal last name. Lopez confirmed her and Affleck’s nuptials through a new edition of her newsletter “On the JLo” later Sunday afternoon. “We did it!” Lopez wrote, alongside a black-and-white photograph of her holding a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
E! News

Why Billy Porter Calls His Queerness His "Superpower"

Watch: Billy Porter Says He Uses His Queerness as a Superpower. Billy Porter's greatest strength is being his true, authentic self. After taking home the Achievement Award at the 2022 OutFest film festival on July 14, Porter looked back at how far he's come since his early struggles as a queer actor.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is ‘Not the Greatest Country in the World,’ Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Outfest#Scotus#Republicans#Democrats
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
ETOnline.com

Stacey Dash Uncomfortably Learns About African American Studies in 'College Hill' Trailer (Exclusive)

Stacey Dash is going back to school for a reality TV show, but her first class may be awkward for her: African American studies. The Clueless star is taking part in the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition, where she and seven other celebrities will live together and attend Texas Southern University. The group -- also comprised of NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Dreamdoll, India Love and Slim Thug -- will try to expand their educational horizons in the eight-episode series premiering June 27 on BET+.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Comedian Nick Nemeroff dies at 32

Comedian Nick Nemeroff died on Monday, his family said in a statement mourning his "sudden passing." He was 32. The cause of his death was not released. In a statement on Nemeroff’s Instagram account, the stand-up's family called him a “comic’s comic” who achieved success both in his native Canada and the U.S.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

72K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy