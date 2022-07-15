ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

Police identify Plattsburgh homicide victim

By Carolyn Sistrand
mynbc5.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York State Police have identified a victim in Thursday night's homicide investigation in the town of Plattsburgh. Police found 45-year-old Monique Yanulavich, of Plattsburgh, in a vehicle located at Plaza Boulevard...

