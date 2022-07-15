ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Sunrise Pet of The Week for Fri-Yay 7-15-22

By Howard Gordon
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jwAk_0ggPsIWu00

Today is Fri-Yay, and here on Sunrise that means it’s also time for Pet of The Week. A segment where we highlight shelter pets here in The Crossroads looking for their furrever homes. This morning we want to introduce you to a furry dog friend From the Victoria Animal Control.

Howie: Our Pet of the Week is a super-kind and beautiful boy named Loki. He is a 1 and a half-year-old, black, brown and white, 35-pound, Terrier Mix puppy doggy. He was with his foster family for one week after being found playing in traffic on Navarro. When fostered Loki became more loveable each and every day before going to Victoria Animal Control in hopes of finding his original owner.

It seems his original family left him outside and chained up all day where he was free to poopy and pee pee whenever he wanted, which caused some potty problems indoors. Loki has become a little stand-off ish at Animal Control, but this little boy has been bounced around a lot lately. So, this is understood, but when fostered with me personally and his other foster family Loki did really well in the kennel and has been making great progress with his potty training.

Besides advancing his potty training, Loki loves cuddling up next to you on the couch while watching TV. He loves unconditionally. He has fun with kids and adults of all ages. Plus, he always enjoys his foo foo, and looks forward to eating treats right out of your hand. Loki will follow you around just to give you a kiss eeehhh. Not only is Loki a people lover, but he absolutely loves other animals. He can run around, chasing and playing for hours with his cat and dog friends. As an added bonus, more than eighty percent of Loki’s adoption fee has been paid for by an anonymous donor.

This gorgeous little boy has had enough fostering around. Loki now deserves to find his furrevver home.

So pick up the phone and give Loki a call if you’d like to make him a permanent part of the family.

You can visit them at their location at 122 Perimeter Road here in Victoria. You can also call them. Their number is 361-578-3564.

If you’d like to take a look at all the furry friends, they have waiting to find their furrever families. All available cats and dogs are listed on their website at www.petadoptionsofcuero.org as well as their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/PetAdoptionsofCuero/

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Chewy Declines Returned Pet Food, Surprises Grieving Pet Owner Instead

Grieving pet owner Anna Brose decided to return unused pet food to Chewy. She was shocked to learn that the company did not accept the bag of pet food back. Brose's German short-haired pointer and chocolate lab mix, who was 5 years old, recently passed away from stomach bloat. She addressed him as Gus.
MADISON, WI
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Chance and Whipped Cream, pets of the week

Meet Chance and Whipped Cream, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
natureworldnews.com

Pet Cat Refuses Food for Three Days Straight, Secretly Eats Neighbor's Food Instead

A puzzled cat owner gets her pet cat to the vet for an ultrasound as the fur baby refused to feed for three days. The diagnosis: No health problems. According to cat owners' experiences, cats, including domesticated pets and wild Bengal tigers, have a strong focus on food. Cats will go to great lengths to satisfy their hunger.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Victoria, TX
Pets & Animals
Victoria, TX
Lifestyle
City
Victoria, TX
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Nala and Boomer, pets of the week

Meet Nala and Boomer, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
buzznicked.com

Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen

There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

This puppy wore a tuxedo for his adopters but they never showed up

Dogs are rightfully a man’s best friend. For a person, a dog might just be a pet animal, but for the dog, their owners are their whole world. This puppy was in the hopes of finding a ‘furever’ home, but the fates were not in his favour... at least not on his first adoption day.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fri#Cat Rescue Adoption#Dog Rescue Adoption#Animal Shelter#Pet Lover#Sunrise Pet Of The Week
thehappypuppysite.com

Is the Deer Head Chihuahua a Purebred Dog?

The deer head Chihuahua is one of two types of the breed. They are both affectionate, loyal and as any Chi owner will confirm, packed with personality. Both Chihuahua types can be purebred or pedigree dogs. Deer head Chihuahuas have a head shape similar to a deer or hound. They are often bigger than their apple head cousins and have longer legs and larger ears. Some people call them reindeer Chihuahuas! Today we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of bringing home a deer head Chihuahua vs an apple head Chihuahua. We’ll compare the two types in terms of appearance, health and personality. Sharing tips to help you to pick the right dog for your family, home and lifestyle.
ANIMALS
Dianna Carney

Fur Family Surrendered To Animal Shelter After Owner Loses House

12-year-old cat & 12-year-old Pomeranian , 3-year-old dachshundScituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts. The Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts is looking for the perfect humans for this fur-family trio. The shelter reports that their former owner faced every pet parent's worst nightmare, "their owner loved him dearly," reads the sad but adorable TikTok that was posted on Monday, July 11th, "But unfortunately (he) lost his home."
SCITUATE, MA
UPI News

Firefighters rescue puppies stuck in 100-pound tortoise's den

June 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of two puppies that wandered into an underground den and became stuck behind a 100-pound tortoise. San Bernardino County Fire said the owner of all three animals called for help after the 5-month-old puppies, named Finn and Poe, wandered into Oscar the tortoise's den and remained inside for several hours.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Pet leasing legal in 42 states

Like leasing a car, pet leasing allows buyers to take home their cats or dogs for monthly installments. But, what happens when a payment fails to be made? Tammy Harrington and her daughter Savanna Derby were forced to turn over their dogs when they couldn’t afford it anymore. Across the country, animal activists are working to ban the practice.July 3, 2022.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
dogsbestlife.com

Is a cuddly, friendly Labradoodle the right dog for you?

When you decide to adopt a dog, you often wind up considering some of the most popular breeds, including Beagles, Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers, and more. But have you thought about getting a designer dog like a Labradoodle?. After first appearing in 1955, Labradoodles quickly became a popular dog breed...
PETS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Bronco

Meet Bronco, a 4-year-old Retriever mix looking for his adventure buddy!. Bronco loves to go on hikes and go running. He has lots of energy and is rowdy, playful and fun!. There’s no challenge he can’t overcome, either!. Bronco thinks he’s a small lap dog. He loves to...
PETS
notabully.org

Are German Shepherds a Good Fit For First-Time Dog Owners?

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. There are a rising number of households all over the world looking to add a dog to their family. With so many different breeds of dogs to choose from, it can be overwhelming for first-time dog owners!
PETS
KRLD News Radio

Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Daisy Mae

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. In this week's edition of 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' KRLD and the SPCA of Texas highlight pet pals that are currently living in foster homes and have not been exposed to the distemper outbreak that has temporarily shut down the shelter. The halt on intakes and adoptions at the shelter will be lifted in mid-July.
PETS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - June 23, 2022

Mutt Mutt - When you get home from work, Mutt Mutt will be there ready to greet you with a big ol' smile! Even though he's a senior pup he is full of life and spunk. Sadly, he found himself in need of a new home when his previous owner passed away. He has lived most of his life as a very loved "porch dog" and enjoys the outside more than the inside. He's not opposed to the indoors, just prefers being outside! Mutt Mutt loves going for walks which is good thing too, because he could shed a couple pounds to help his joints and back stay strong. Good with dogs. No cats. Mutt Mutt's adoption fee has been sponsored!
CHEYENNE, WY
petproductnews.com

PetSmart Charities Kicks Off National Adoption Week

More than 5 million pets enter shelters each year and PetSmart Charities aims to create connections for animals in need of loving homes during its National Adoption Week, which runs July 11-17. These summer months are “kitten season,” which means shelters are especially full of cats and kittens right now, company officials said.
PET SERVICES
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy