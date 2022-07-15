Sunrise Pet of The Week for Fri-Yay 7-15-22

Today is Fri-Yay, and here on Sunrise that means it’s also time for Pet of The Week. A segment where we highlight shelter pets here in The Crossroads looking for their furrever homes. This morning we want to introduce you to a furry dog friend From the Victoria Animal Control.

Howie: Our Pet of the Week is a super-kind and beautiful boy named Loki. He is a 1 and a half-year-old, black, brown and white, 35-pound, Terrier Mix puppy doggy. He was with his foster family for one week after being found playing in traffic on Navarro. When fostered Loki became more loveable each and every day before going to Victoria Animal Control in hopes of finding his original owner.

It seems his original family left him outside and chained up all day where he was free to poopy and pee pee whenever he wanted, which caused some potty problems indoors. Loki has become a little stand-off ish at Animal Control, but this little boy has been bounced around a lot lately. So, this is understood, but when fostered with me personally and his other foster family Loki did really well in the kennel and has been making great progress with his potty training.

Besides advancing his potty training, Loki loves cuddling up next to you on the couch while watching TV. He loves unconditionally. He has fun with kids and adults of all ages. Plus, he always enjoys his foo foo, and looks forward to eating treats right out of your hand. Loki will follow you around just to give you a kiss eeehhh. Not only is Loki a people lover, but he absolutely loves other animals. He can run around, chasing and playing for hours with his cat and dog friends. As an added bonus, more than eighty percent of Loki’s adoption fee has been paid for by an anonymous donor.

This gorgeous little boy has had enough fostering around. Loki now deserves to find his furrevver home.

So pick up the phone and give Loki a call if you’d like to make him a permanent part of the family.

You can visit them at their location at 122 Perimeter Road here in Victoria. You can also call them. Their number is 361-578-3564.

If you’d like to take a look at all the furry friends, they have waiting to find their furrever families. All available cats and dogs are listed on their website at www.petadoptionsofcuero.org as well as their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/PetAdoptionsofCuero/