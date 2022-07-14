ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Shohei Ohtani not in MLB All-Star home run derby as Angels lose to Astros

By Sarah Valenzuela Follow
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani watches his groundout next to Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium on Thursday. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

The home run derby bracket was announced on Thursday. Notably missing from that final list was Shohei Ohtani, who fans hoped would make another appearance at the All-Star week event.

The final spot went to Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers, who will make just his second derby appearance since 2016, when he won National League rookie of the year as a Dodger.

Ohtani on Wednesday said he still had not made a decision whether to participate in this year’s derby because he was unsure of how long he would play in the All-Star Game the next day.

With the derby now settled, fans can continue to wait to learn when Ohtani will pitch and play as a designated hitter in the All-Star Game.

On Thursday, before the Angels’ 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Houston Astros, American League All-Star Game manager Dusty Baker said Ohtani was willing to do whatever Baker wanted him to.

“I’m just glad he’s on my side for at least one day versus on the other side because, man, he can pitch,” Baker also said of Ohtani after watching him pick apart his Astros on Wednesday. “He pitched a great game last night.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

