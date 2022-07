ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s something that Alaska residents look forward to all year long the Kenai dipnetting season and it’s finally here. For some it’s an easy way to fill the freezer, and for others it is just a fun and easy way to get out and catch some fish. Either way, there isn’t much time to get the net in the water because the season started July 10 and wraps up on July 31, in an effort to keep the fishery healthy for years to come.

KENAI, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO