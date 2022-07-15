ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Judge dismisses charge against New Mexico officer accused of killing man with chokehold

NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Mexico judge dismissed the second-degree murder charge against former Las Cruces Police...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

Doña Ana Sheriff identifies suspect who died in deputy-involved shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Department released dashcam video regarding the deadly deputy-involved shooting that happened between El Paso and Las Cruces last Friday. Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart identified the suspect who died in the shooting as 28-year-old Richard...
LAS CRUCES, NM
NBC News

Texas lawmaker: Uvalde report, bodycam footage show that officers 'should have done more'

New body camera videos from the Uvalde mass shooting and a report by the Texas House committee is offering the public an inside look at the failures of the school district and law enforcement’s preparedness system. Texas State Rep. Dustin Burrows, chair of the committee, talks with NBC News’ Savanah Sellers about how the facts of the report will lead to designating accountability.July 18, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
NBC News

22-year-old hailed a hero after killing a gunman in Indiana mall

Authorities are hailing a 22-year-old civilian as a hero after he killed a gunman. The good Samaritan, identified as Elisjsha Dicken, was legally carrying a handgun at an Indiana mall when a 20-year-old gunman entered the food court. Investigators say the gunman went to the restroom, stayed for an hour where he stashed his phone in the toilet, and then emerged with two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun. He started shooting, killing three people and injuring a 12-year-old girl, before he was killed.July 18, 2022.
INDIANA STATE
losalamosreporter.com

Governor Issues Statement On Tragic Deaths Of Four In Crash Of Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Sunday issued a statement after a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashed yesterday while on duty in San Miguel County:. “I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of four New Mexicans while in the line of duty. These were four dedicated public servants who were doing what so many of our first responders do day in and day out: working tirelessly to serve and protect their fellow New Mexicans. On behalf of the people of New Mexico, I extend my deepest gratitude to these four brave individuals, and my deepest sympathy to their families, friends and colleagues.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Chokehold#Violent Crime#Kob
102.5 The Bone

Colorado girl, 4, overdoses after mother waited hours to seek help, court docs say

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Colorado woman is facing a host of charges after her 4-year-old daughter diedearly Wednesday of a suspected drug overdose at a truck stop in Fountain. According to court documents obtained by KRDO, 24-year-old Emma Staton waited hours before seeking help for the child, whom she suspected of getting into her secret stash of illegal pharmaceuticals.
FOUNTAIN, CO
Deming Headlight

Deming Border agents foil human smuggling attempt

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol agents in cooperation with law enforcementpartners disrupted 20 vehicular human smuggling schemes rescuing 129 smuggled migrants last week.The most significant of these events occurred on July 10, at 4 a.m., when Las Cruces Border Patrolagents assigned to the I-10 immigration checkpoint encountered a Ford Excursion sports utility vehicleattempting to circumvent inspection. The driver failed to yield to agents as they were attempting to stopthe vehicle. A vehicle immobilization device was used to bring the Ford Excursion to a stop on NewMexico Highway 549.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

After two years in a coma, West Virginia woman wakes to name brother in attack

A West Virginia woman awoke from a years-long coma after being brutally attacked and identified her brother as the assailant, according to local reports. Wanda Palmer had been in a long term care facility in New Martinsville, West Virginia, after being beaten in her home in June of 2020, according to the West Virginia Metro News. When Palmer was discovered, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellenger said she was so savagely attacked, authorities thought she was dead, the paper reported.
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
The Denver Gazette

Escaped fugitive from Colorado apprehended in New Mexico

Authorities in New Mexico have arrested a 56-year-old Delta Correctional Facility inmate who escaped by cutting his electronic ankle monitor and stealing a vehicle, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections. Timothy O'Brien was apprehended in Farmington, New Mexico, on Saturday and is awaiting extradition to Colorado, according to the...
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Fabian Gonzales trial continues, Charge dismissed, Weekend storms, Wildfire assistance, ABQ awards

Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque Police charge Qiaunt Kelley with June murder Albuquerque restaurants facing supply chain issues 3 arrested in murder-for-hire deal in Albuquerque Movies that have been filmed in Albuquerque since early 2000s Santa Fe passes ordinance ending debt-based driver’s license suspensions Brittney Griner back in Russian court as trial continues Airmen rescue 8 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOCO

Woman from Oklahoma accused of killing her 11-year-old son in New Mexico

HOBBS, N.M. — A mother from southern Oklahoma is accused of stabbing her 11-year-old son to death in New Mexico. The medical examiner said the woman from Kingston stabbed the boy multiple times and then stabbed herself. The boy survived long enough to tell investigators what happened but died at a hospital, authorities said.
HOBBS, NM
NBC News

NBC News

410K+
Followers
50K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy