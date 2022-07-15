ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Sunset needs a home

By Rob Hagan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKREX 5 has teamed up with the Roice-Hurst Humane Society to find amazing animals a fantastic forever home. This week meet 4-year-old bloodhound, Sunset. She is a sweet...

KJCT8

Olathe sweet corn harvest season is here

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A lot of excitement here on the Western Slope as the harvest for sweet Olathe corn is underway. “It’s the first day of the harvest of Olathe sweet, sweet corn,” said John Harold, owner of Tuxedo Corn Company. Harold says he is ready...
OLATHE, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado’s Swetsville Zoo in Timnath Is About To Be Extinct

A very unique Northern Colorado staple is about to be a done deal forever. The Swetsville Zoo which is in Timnath right off Harmony a little East of I-25 has been sold. The random and unique spot that confused me a bit when I first saw it was a really neat spot to walk through for free and explore a world of art created by Bill Swets that featured dinosaurs, cars, space ships, and giant bugs all welded together by Mr. Swets himself.
1230 ESPN

The Seven Wonders of Grand Junction, Colorado

What are the seven wonders of the world? They come from a list that was compiled in the second century so many feel they need to be updated. The original list included the Pyramids of Giza, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the Statue of Zeus at Olympia, the Temple of Artemis, the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus, the Colossus of Rhodes, and the Pharos of Alexandria.
1230 ESPN

Most Expensive Rentals in Grand Junction

Are you currently searching for a rental property in Grand Junction, Colorado? If so, check out this gallery featuring some of the nicest properties currently on the market. If you search long enough, you'll find rentals in every size, shape, and color of the rainbow. With the gallery below, I present the most expensive rentals on the market in Grand Junction as of July 13, 2022.
1230 ESPN

All of the Concerts Coming to Grand Junction in 2022

The first half of the concert season in Grand Junction set an incredible pace and there is no slowing down the second half of the year. Check out the concerts on the books for the second half of the year in western Colorado with a look at concerts coming to The Amp, The Avalon Theatre, Warehouse 25-65, the Mesa Theatre, and the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Guest Column: Anchors away and ships ahoy in downtown Rifle

Regardless of your political affiliation, or culinary tastes, downtown Rifle has lost one of its anchor merchants. For better, or worse Shooter’s Grill is closing its downtown location. No more cameras, no more swag, and no more meals. News outlets are reporting that the new owners of the downtown building won’t be renewing the restaurant’s lease. The sign is out. “See you later.” The end of an era. Anchor’s away and ship’s ahoy.
westernslopenow.com

July 18th Forecast First

We are seeing some warm temperatures to start out the day in the Western Slope. Grand Junction was still in the 80s at 5am this morning. Overall its looking to be a very hot day. Highs will mostly be in the 90s with potential triple digits in the valleys. Lingering monsoon moisture will spark chances for afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms. Like last week they will continue to favor the Divide and the San Juan mountains. Rain chances won’t move into the lower valleys until the end of the afternoon, and we will only see around a 20-30% chances for a stray showers to pass over Grand Junction and Montrose. The strongest storms for the day will still have the potential for small sized hail over the mountains. Drier westerly winds will move in for tomorrow and Wednesday causing rain chances to decrease for the middle of the week. Due to the drier air moving in, and a strong upper level ridge still persisting over the Western Slope, high temperatures will stay in the upper 90s to triple digits all week in the Grand Valley. More monsoon moisture will return for the end of the work week, causing rain chances to return over the weekend.
KJCT8

Life-threatening stabbing at Hawthorne Park, one injured

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department reports that officers responded to a 911 call about a stabbing at Hawthorne Park on Monday. The victim was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with life threatening injuries. According to witnesses, a suspect was reportedly arrested at the scene of the crime, but no information has been released regarding the suspect’s identity.
KREX

Glenwood Springs Shooter Opens Fire

44-year-old Craig Allen Robbins is jailed in Garfield County tonight facing a litany of charges including three counts of attempted murder, false imprisonment, illegal discharge of a firearm, and refusal to leave premises.
KJCT8

Several pounds of meth confiscated on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two men were arrested on July 17 and charged with drug-related crimes after Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a vehicle on I-70, near Mack, for a traffic violation. Upon searching the vehicle, approximately six pounds of meth and several hundred small blue pills consistent with Fentanyl were discovered.
nbc11news.com

Early morning semi crash blocks traffic on interstate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to a semi truck crash on I-70 early Sunday morning. According to the CSP, a semi truck driving east on I-70 jack-knifed near mile marker 22, stopping on the median, with the trailer overturned blocking traffic. It’s unknown at this...

