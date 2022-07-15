ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dior Outfits Boxer Ryan Garcia, Ferragamo Documentary, Victoria Beckham Combines Socials

By Conchita Widjojo, Denni Hu, Rosemary Feitelberg, Kristen Tauer, Lisa Lockwood
 3 days ago
A closer look at Ryan Garcia's fight outfit designed by Dior Sophie Carre/Courtesy of Dior

FIGHTING IN STYLE: Ryan Garcia is upping his style game as he gears up for his next fight.

The boxer has teamed with Dior to create his robe and boxing trunks as he prepares to take on a tough opponent in Javier Fortuna on Saturday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The look, custom-designed by artistic director of men’s Kim Jones, is created from white duchess silk satin distinguished by the classic allover Dior oblique pattern and is adorned with blue leather ornamentation embossed with a gauffered python motif.

Ryan Garcia attends the Dior men’s spring 2023 fashion show on May 19, 2022 in Venice, California. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Additionally, more than 3,000 Swarovski rhinestones in crystal, clear sapphire, cobalt and Montana were hand-embroidered one by one, meant to create a hypnotic interplay of reflections. To finish the look, the sides of the shorts are lined with navy blue silk fringes.

“The final touch to the silhouette is a bespoke hand-beaten copper crown dreamed up by Dior’s milliner Stephen Jones, plated with real silver to produce an elegant patina,” said a statement from Dior. “Gems recalling vintage clothes and jewelry from the 1960s enhance this exceptional piece, further embellished by a lion’s head, the boxer’s emblem.”

The French luxury fashion house’s logo and words “King Ryan,” as Garcia is known on social media, are emblazoned in the same material.

Sketch of Ryan Garcia’s Dior fight outfit. Courtesy of Dior

This marks the first time that Dior has dressed a boxer specifically for their fight.

“I’ve been a fan of Dior men and Kim Jones’ vision for many years,” Garcia said. “I’m honored to be the first pro boxer to be dressed by Dior men in the ring, and look forward to a thrilling unification of sport and style at my fight.”

Recently, Garcia has worked closely with Dior and Jones, attending the fashion house’s men’s resort 2023 show in Venice, California in May.

Saturday’s fight marks one of Garcia’s higher-stakes fights since taking a year off boxing to focus on his mental health. He revealed his official return in February and took on his first opponent since his return in Emmanuel Tagoe in April, defeating him in two rounds. — CONCHITA WIDJOJO

STRENGTH IN NUMBERS: Victoria Beckham has combined her beauty, fashion and personal content into one account to officially launch the @victoriabeckham account on TikTok.

The multidimensional designer already has a sturdy social media base to draw from with 30.2 million Instagram followers, 4.3 million Facebook followers and 14,100 Twitter followers.

Romeo and Victoria Beckham Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD

Beckham floated the idea of launching a TikTok account Wednesday via Instagram and one of her sons, Romeo, chimed in with his approval. Fans responded strongly to her video, with 33,551 likes by Thursday midday.

Like most of her family, the mother of four and wife of David Beckham largely lives out her life on social media. She recently posted about her 23rd wedding anniversary: “They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they say it wouldn’t last.” Her daughter Harper’s 11th birthday was another reason for celebration. Photos of Beckham’s parents with adoring messages are periodically posted, as are references to other types of family time. She recently referenced riding the rails on the Venice Simplon-Orient Express with her family.

Amid all the merrymaking, Beckham is of course a businesswoman with a multitude of ventures. By combining Victoria Beckham Fashion, Victoria Beckham Beauty and her personal content into one TikTok account she stands to amp up her brand with one cohesive narrative.

To encourage TikTok fans to engage, they can use #StitchPosh to reveal how posh they really are. Just as Kim Kardashian recently gave The New York Times a mid-interview tutorial about her beauty routine using her beauty products, Beckham is breaking down her facade using Victoria Beckham Beauty products. Knowing many consumers can’t get enough behind-the-scenes footage, there is also a glimpse of her Vogue Australia shoot. Just like the signature resort collection that Beckham showed late last month, her TikTok account appears to be more of “a vibe, an attitude.” — ROSEMARY FEITELBERG

FERRAGAMO IN FILM: Luca Guadagnino’s documentary on Salvatore Ferragamo is gearing up for a fall 2022 release.

Sony Pictures Classics on Tuesday unveiled the official trailer and movie poster for “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams.” The poster features the fashion icon’s Calipso stiletto, introduced in 1956, while the trailer references the designer’s journey and many of the figures — Martin Scorsese, Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin — who are featured in the documentary.

The film traces Ferragamo’s artistic journey, from his childhood in Bonito, early days as an apprentice shoemaker in Naples, experience owning the Hollywood Boot Shop in California, and return to Italy to found his namesake company in Florence. “Salvatore” includes exclusive archival images and stories from the members of the Ferragamo family, and first-person narration by Michael Stuhlbarg.

“I had worked for a major establishment and mastered the art of shoemaking,” says Stuhlbarg, speaking as Ferragamo, in the trailer. “I felt I was ready to open a shop of my own. I was 12 years old. If I went to America, I could learn their tricks. I began to dream.”

Sony acquired “Salvatore” shortly ahead of its world premiere out of competition at the Venice Film Festival in 2020. Following the premiere, Guadagnino went on to direct the Ferragamo’s spring 2021 ad campaign. — KRISTEN TAUER

Movie poster for “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams.” Courtesy of Sony Classics

SUMMER RUSH: Intermix has opened a pop-up in the Hamptons at Ruschmeyers in Montauk from Thursday through July 24.

The pop-up will include an edit of exclusive summer essentials from brands such as Isabel Marant, CaraCara, Staud, Agua by Agua Bendita, Re/Done, Bond Eye, Baha Maria and others.

A rendering of the Intermix pop-up at Ruschmeyers. courtesy images.

Throughout the two weeks, visitors can play summer games such as cornhole and life-size Jenga, and there will be daily activations where anyone who plays can win items from Intermix-stocked beauty brand Summer Fridays.

To celebrate the opening, Intermix will throw a party tonight at Hero Beach Club in Montauk, hosted by chief merchant Divya Mathur and Zanna Roberts Rassi, with guests such as Rocky Barnes, Sai De Silva, Danielle Bernstein, Arielle Charnas, Jessica Wang, Cass DiMicco, among others. Cocktails from Casa Del Sol will be served.

Intermix‘s two permanent Hamptons boutiques will also be featuring exclusive collections throughout July and August, offering an extended assortment in store. In Intermix Southampton, the schedule for pop-ins is: Larroude (July 14 to 24), Simon Miller (July 30 to Aug. 7) and Jonathan Simkhai (Aug. 12 to 28). In East Hampton, the schedule is L’Agence (now through July 10), and Isabel Marant (July 21 to Aug. 4).

“We’re so excited to be bringing our unique fashion point of view to even more of the Hamptons this summer,” Mathur said. “Throughout the year, especially during the summer, we see huge demand for the latest trends and exclusive styles in our Southampton and East Hampton boutiques, and we wanted to bring that same offering to a new market in Montauk. We’ll also be using our boutique footprint to offer some of our closest brand partners the opportunity to reach the Hamptons clientele. We’re leaning into what intermix does best — giving our customers a curated selection of the best styles across a mix of established and emerging designers — the things we know they’ll love.” — LISA LOCKWOOD

NEW DECADES: Decades is opening a monthlong pop-up at Sage & Madison in Sag Harbor, New York, on Friday.

Featuring a mix of vintage, preloved designer and emerging sustainable fashions from around the globe, each week a different international designer will set up shop, starting with Etro.

In the following weeks, designers featured will be Loretta Caponi (July 21 to 24), St. John (July 28 through Aug. 1) and Rosior (Aug. 4 through 9).

Cameron Silver Courtesy

Vintage looks from designers such as Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Hermès and Valentino will be carried, along with one-of-a-kind pieces by Ellen Macomber of New Orleans; Cliquot Kimono of Los Angeles; Kneaded Fashion of Austin, Texas; Canty Boots of Montana, and Anna Porcu of Italy. In addition, the shop will feature Triarchy denim, Amber Sakai T-shirts, Vada eyewear and Nardi jewelry.

Sage & Madison, a boutique hotel, is located at 31 Madison Street in Sag Harbor. It has a 500-square-foot barn built in 1797 where the shop is located.

Cameron Silver, founder of vintage retailer Decades, will be in attendance throughout the pop-up. Silver operates the popular Decades boutique on Melrose in Los Angeles, which opened in 1997.

Asked why he chose Sage & Madison for the pop-up, Silver said, “My clients want a personal and private shopping experience that is artfully curated with treasures that aren’t easily procured so Sage & Madison is the perfect historical property that provides a rarefied and warm atmosphere.”

Last year Decades did a monthlong residency at Torch’d Shoppe by Isaac Boots in Wainscott, New York, which Silver called “a phenomenal success.”

On Aug. 6, Julianne Moore will participate in the second phase of the fundraiser for Entertainment Community Fund showcasing donated gowns by Oscar-winning actresses including Viola Davis and Cate Blanchett. In addition to a VIP garden luncheon, the gowns will be displayed at Sage & Madison. — L.L.

