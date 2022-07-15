Charles Edward Burton CENTREVILLE — Charles Edward "Eddie" Burton passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022, due to complications from a stroke. He was born April 19, 1940, in Chester, MD to the late Phil and Lynette Burton. Raised on "the Island", he was a 1958 graduate of Stevensville High School and a proud "Native Shoreman".

After graduation, he began his career in construction as a 4th generation carpenter with Burton and North; happily working with his father and uncle. Upon his father's retirement, he continued working for other local contractors, retiring in 2010.

On June 20, 1959, he married Ruth Warner, and they started their lives together. Raising their children in Centreville, Eddie coached his sons in little league baseball and football. In addition, he was a 53-year Life member of the Goodwill Fire Company in Centreville, serving in various leadership capacities, still attending meetings, and working all the fundraisers. He also served his country in the National Guard as a radio operator, attached to the 29th Division, honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant.

Eddie enjoyed fishing with his grandsons and his buddy, Jimmy Mitchell. He took great pride in watching his grand and great-grandchildren competing in various sporting events and dance recitals. Always quick with a great story, or an even better joke his wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son Jeff, brother Sonny and sister Phyllis (Suzie).

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth; children: Jay, Lahoma Walbert (Forest), and Craig (Stephanie); seven grandchildren: Danny Hill 9Christine); Brian Powell (Gwen); Michael Powell (Jessica); Jamie, Sam, Matt, and Sophia Burton; five great-grandchildren: Angel, Andrew, Kylie, Mya, and Skylar; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 1230 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, friends, and family may visit beginning at 1030 am. Burial will follow in Chesterfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Eddie's name to the Goodwill Fire Co. Inc., 212 Broadway, Centreville, MD 21617.

The family would like to thank the crew that transported him to the hospital and the staff at the University of MD Medical Center CCU/ICU in Baltimore for their compassion and excellent care during his time.

Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com