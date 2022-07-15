ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MD

Charles Edward Burton

Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago

Charles Edward Burton CENTREVILLE — Charles Edward "Eddie" Burton passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022, due to complications from a stroke. He was born April 19, 1940, in Chester, MD to the late Phil and Lynette Burton. Raised on "the Island", he was a 1958 graduate of Stevensville High School and a proud "Native Shoreman".

After graduation, he began his career in construction as a 4th generation carpenter with Burton and North; happily working with his father and uncle. Upon his father's retirement, he continued working for other local contractors, retiring in 2010.

On June 20, 1959, he married Ruth Warner, and they started their lives together. Raising their children in Centreville, Eddie coached his sons in little league baseball and football. In addition, he was a 53-year Life member of the Goodwill Fire Company in Centreville, serving in various leadership capacities, still attending meetings, and working all the fundraisers. He also served his country in the National Guard as a radio operator, attached to the 29th Division, honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant.

Eddie enjoyed fishing with his grandsons and his buddy, Jimmy Mitchell. He took great pride in watching his grand and great-grandchildren competing in various sporting events and dance recitals. Always quick with a great story, or an even better joke his wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son Jeff, brother Sonny and sister Phyllis (Suzie).

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth; children: Jay, Lahoma Walbert (Forest), and Craig (Stephanie); seven grandchildren: Danny Hill 9Christine); Brian Powell (Gwen); Michael Powell (Jessica); Jamie, Sam, Matt, and Sophia Burton; five great-grandchildren: Angel, Andrew, Kylie, Mya, and Skylar; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 1230 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, friends, and family may visit beginning at 1030 am. Burial will follow in Chesterfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Eddie's name to the Goodwill Fire Co. Inc., 212 Broadway, Centreville, MD 21617.

The family would like to thank the crew that transported him to the hospital and the staff at the University of MD Medical Center CCU/ICU in Baltimore for their compassion and excellent care during his time.

Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stevensville, MD
City
Chester, MD
City
Centreville, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Powell
Person
Jimmy Mitchell
Person
Michael Powell
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
75
Followers
334
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy