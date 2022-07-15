ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Helping victims with pets escape their abusers

By Noah Bond
KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Victims of abuse are often trapped in bad relationships if they have a pet because many domestic abuse shelters don’t allow animals and that’s where Noah’s Animal House...

www.kolotv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Teaching kids situational awareness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There have been a lot of stories in the news lately prompting a lot of parents to be concerned about their child’s safety. While, despite our best efforts, we can’t protect them from everything, we can give them tools to help prepare them. Former...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fireworks caused the ‘Skystone Fire’

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Investigators say illegal fireworks were the cause of Saturday night’s wildfire in east Sparks. Now they are looking for those who set them off. A ring camera at a home in the neighborhood below captured the moment the fireworks lit up the skies in the hills above. Then several seconds later, what would be dubbed the ‘Skystone Fire’ setting those hillsides ablaze. Residents reacted with screams and shouts of ‘Oh, my God.’
SPARKS, NV
CBS Sacramento

7 Arrested, Including 6 Grocery Store Employees, After Large Shoplifting Bust Near Tahoe

TAHOE VISTA (CBS13) – Seven people, most of them grocery store employees, have been arrested in a major shoplifting bust in the North Lake Tahoe area last week. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the night of July 13, they got a call about several people reportedly loading up two vehicles with groceries allegedly stolen from the Tahoe Vista Safeway store. Deputies got to the scene and were able to pull over the vehicles nearby. A search of the vehicles soon uncovered nearly $2,500 worth of shoplifted groceries, the sheriff’s office says. As it turns out, six of the suspects were employees at the Safeway store. Surveillance video captured the suspects loading up several carts of groceries in the store, deputies say. All seven suspects – identified as 21-year-old Stefan Valcu, 19-year-old Radu Bucur, 20-year-old Patrick Bucurean, 20-year-old Daniel Copil, 23-year-old Sorin Uveghes, 21-year-old Flaviu Negru, and 20-year-old Christian Bodea – are now facing charges of felony burglary and conspiracy.
TAHOE VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
mynews4.com

Driver just charged, accused of killing Nevada activist

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Myron Dewey, an outspoken Native American activist, was killed in a car crash last September when another vehicle ran into his vehicle. For months, nobody was charged for the crash and his family thought that might be the end of the case. But ten months later, the driver was just charged. This came after deputies told Dewey's family that they were reopening the case.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City Sheriff responds to Uvalde report

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May shook many to their core. A report on law enforcement reaction was released yesterday. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says they’re reviewing that report and learning from it. While they never want a mass shooting to happen,...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Truckee Tahoe Airshow returns Saturday

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - The Truckee Tahoe Airshow & Family Festival returns this Saturday at the Truckee Tahoe Airport after being canceled the last two years. The air show includes aerobatic performances, a presentation by WWII Triple Ace Fighter Pilot, Clarence “Bud” Anderson, and a designated Family Festival on the green with live music, stilt walkers, arts and crafts, and puppet shows.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A regional crime unit checked a dozen Truckee Meadows businesses Friday to see if they would sell alcohol to an underage person and six did. According to a statement from the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, the19-year-old volunteer bought liquor from Valley Market at 5055 Denslowe Drive, Jackson Food Store at 901 N. Virginia St., the Stick Bar at 95 N. Sierra St., Nemo’s market at 445 Wright Way in Sparks, El Guicho Liquor at 1759 Silverada Blvd. and from Our Bar at 211 W. 2nd St.
SPARKS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Rodeo#Animal House Founder
KOLO TV Reno

One year ago on July 19, 2021 the Dixie Fire began

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pictures were taken last year outside our studios of flakes falling from the sky. They were not captured in the wintertime. It was August 6, 2021—ash from the Dixie Fire. The fire which would be the largest in terms of acreage and cost for California,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Fire Department celebrates new recruits, shortage not over

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - At a time when fire departments are struggling to keep men and women on the roster, ten new faces are joining the city of Sparks Fire Department. A badge pinning ceremony was held Thursday afternoon to celebrate two classes of five hired this year. Acting Chief,...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Community events at The Village at Rancharrah

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crowd of people gathered their lawn chairs and blankets to watch an outdoor movie at The Village at Rancharrah. They enjoyed the movie Christmas in July with Elf during the Friday, July 15 showing. We talked with a mother and daughter about the fun they...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Summer Family Arts Festival

Residents at the Vista Mobile Home Park in Sparks were given items like shampoo, cleaning supplies, laundry supplies and blankets. Barracuda Championship Executive Director Chris Hoff reacts to this year’s tournament. Updated: 5 hours ago. Barracuda Championship Executive Director Chris Hoff reacts to this year’s tournament. Dolce Caffe.
SPARKS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Authorities arrest 3 vehicle burglary suspects in North Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three suspects were arrested this weekend after allegedly burglarizing several vehicles, authorities announced on Sunday. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday received a report from an employee at Crystal Bay Club Casino that two male subjects had broken the window of a vehicle parked across the street at the Tahoe Biltmore Casino in the Crystal Bay area.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Man drowns after attempting to hook boat to buoy in Lake Tahoe

Search crews with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and South Lake Tahoe recovered the body of an 80-year-old man who drowned near Zephyr Cove Monday. The incident was reported around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 where the Sheriff's Office says a man jumped into the lake to secure his boat to a buoy.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Illegal fireworks to blame for brush fire Near Los Altos Parkway

------------------- Original Story from July 16, 2022:. Fire crews responded to a brush fire off of Los Altos Parkway in Sparks Saturday night. The fire was reported around 11 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022 and may have been started from kids playing with fireworks. Sparks and Truckee Meadows Fire responded...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Trash To Treasures Art Exhibit

Residents at the Vista Mobile Home Park in Sparks were given items like shampoo, cleaning supplies, laundry supplies and blankets. The Summer Family Arts Festival had eight hands-on art stations, a free book for every child and self-guided tours of the Lake Mansion. Barracuda Championship Executive Director Chris Hoff reacts...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Non-Profit Donates Supplies to Mobile Home Park Residents

The Summer Family Arts Festival had eight hands-on art stations, a free book for every child and self-guided tours of the Lake Mansion. Barracuda Championship Executive Director Chris Hoff reacts to this year’s tournament. Updated: 5 hours ago. Barracuda Championship Executive Director Chris Hoff reacts to this year’s tournament...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Home Security System Captures Bear Roaming Reno Front Yard

A home security system captured a bear roaming in a front yard near Bishop Manogue High School Friday morning. Pete Sapico, who shared the video with us, says he believes the same bear knocked down his garbage bin a few hours earlier. There are some things you can do to...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy