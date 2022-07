When is a Kia compact crossover not a Sportage? When it's the XCeed. Truthfully, it's more of a high-riding version of the hatch and is significantly shorter than the Sportage. It has been around since mid-2019 and will go through a mid-cycle facelift on Monday when it'll debut with a GT-Line trim. The sporty-looking specification had been missing from the lineup and should help the XCeed reinforce its status as the best-selling Ceed of them all.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO