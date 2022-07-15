Concerned community members in Pratt call for medical center CEO to step down

PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - The Board of Directors for Pratt Regional Medical Center announced Monday that Tammy Smith, RN-MSN, MBA, NE-BC, current vice president and the chief nursing officer has been named interim chief executive officer for the hospital. Smith will assume the role effective immediately. Smith has served as...
The Board of Directors at Pratt Regional Medical Center on Friday announced the termination of CEO Darrell Lavender. This after protests outside the hospital Thursday calling for Lavender’s removal. The group gathered to express support for local medical providers, claiming unfair treatment by Lavender. Treatment, many said, that may result in the loss of many local doctors and nurses if the situation was not addressed.
The Center for Counseling & Consultation, 5815 Broadway, now has the ability to detect fentanyl through a simple urine test. “We couldn’t test for this dangerous drug in the past,” said Julie Kramp, The Center’s executive director. “We didn’t know it was necessary. Now we know that it is.”
As the city-wide garage sale is coming up this Saturday in Great Bend, the Golden Belt Humane Society is gearing up for arguably the largest garage sale next month. The yearly sale helps raise funds for the humane society, just south of Great Bend, to purchase supplies or equipment needed to care for the animals.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair will soon have a new million-dollar addition on its grounds. The State Fair Board approved the plans for the new "Foundation Event Venue", a new bar and event venue, earlier this week. The Kansas Fairground Foundation, a non-profit, came up with the idea.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip came across an interesting slice of Kansas life Monday morning — a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper rescuing a family of raccoons. KSN’s Sam Montero and Jillian Carroll were on their way to catch up with the rest of the KSN team in Larned when they had […]
TOPEKA — A regional director of the Value Them Both Coalition told a meeting of Reno County Republicans last month that the organization has legislation ready to ban abortion in Kansas if voters adopt a constitutional amendment Aug. 2. A state senator also told the crowd he wanted to pass laws “with my goal of […]
Some Kansas farmers haying last year found a potentially explosive WWII shell, and one rode around with it in their truck for months, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir said Wednesday. The farmer had forgotten about the round until Monday, when they called their brother-in-law who told them to call 911.
BOOKED: Juvenile on Barton County District Court case for DUI, Transporting Open Container, Speeding, and Minor in Possession, no bond set. BOOKED: Gavin Griffith on Barton County District Court case for Aggravated Domestic Battery and Mistreatment of an Elderly Person, bond set at $75,000 C/S. BOOKED: Vista Smith on Great...
