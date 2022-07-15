Concerned community members in Pratt call for medical center CEO to step down

The Board of Directors at Pratt Regional Medical Center on Friday announced the termination of CEO Darrell Lavender. This after protests outside the hospital Thursday calling for Lavender’s removal. The group gathered to express support for local medical providers, claiming unfair treatment by Lavender. Treatment, many said, that may result in the loss of many local doctors and nurses if the situation was not addressed.

PRATT, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO