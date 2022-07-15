ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt, KS

Concerned community members in Pratt call for medical center CEO to step down

KWCH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith COVID cases once again on the rise, a local lab is...

www.kwch.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Pratt Regional Medical Center names interim CEO

PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - The Board of Directors for Pratt Regional Medical Center announced Monday that Tammy Smith, RN-MSN, MBA, NE-BC, current vice president and the chief nursing officer has been named interim chief executive officer for the hospital. Smith will assume the role effective immediately. Smith has served as...
PRATT, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Pratt Regional Medical Center Announces Removal of CEO

The Board of Directors at Pratt Regional Medical Center on Friday announced the termination of CEO Darrell Lavender. This after protests outside the hospital Thursday calling for Lavender’s removal. The group gathered to express support for local medical providers, claiming unfair treatment by Lavender. Treatment, many said, that may result in the loss of many local doctors and nurses if the situation was not addressed.
PRATT, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Pratt, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Pratt, KS
Government
KAKE TV

New event venue on Kansas State Fair fairgrounds approved

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair will soon have a new million-dollar addition on its grounds. The State Fair Board approved the plans for the new "Foundation Event Venue", a new bar and event venue, earlier this week. The Kansas Fairground Foundation, a non-profit, came up with the idea.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas trooper keeps raccoon family safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip came across an interesting slice of Kansas life Monday morning — a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper rescuing a family of raccoons. KSN’s Sam Montero and Jillian Carroll were on their way to catch up with the rest of the KSN team in Larned when they had […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas abortion ban is the plan, officials pushing constitutional amendment tell GOP crowd

TOPEKA — A regional director of the Value Them Both Coalition told a meeting of Reno County Republicans last month that the organization has legislation ready to ban abortion in Kansas if voters adopt a constitutional amendment Aug. 2. A state senator also told the crowd he wanted to pass laws “with my goal of […] The post Kansas abortion ban is the plan, officials pushing constitutional amendment tell GOP crowd appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (7/14)

BOOKED: Juvenile on Barton County District Court case for DUI, Transporting Open Container, Speeding, and Minor in Possession, no bond set. BOOKED: Gavin Griffith on Barton County District Court case for Aggravated Domestic Battery and Mistreatment of an Elderly Person, bond set at $75,000 C/S. BOOKED: Vista Smith on Great...
BARTON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy