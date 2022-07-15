Guardians' Josh Naylor: Clubs 12th homer

The Angels placed Trout on the 10-day injured list Monday with left rib cage inflammation. The team had previously described the injury that kept Trout out of the lineup for the final four games before the All-Star break as upper-back spasms, but a new diagnosis was provided Monday upon his placement on the IL. Because he hasn't played since July 12 and the Angels will be on break until Friday, Trout may only miss one more contest, as he'll be eligible to return from the IL as soon as the team's second game of the second half Saturday versus Atlanta, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. Whether Trout is on track for a weekend return isn't yet certain, as the Angels may not provide another update on where the superstar outfielder stands in his recovery from the injury until the team resumes workouts Thursday.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO