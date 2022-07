During the eight-month-long debate over whether Great Barrington should tighten the reins on short-term rentals with a new bylaw, the scale of the town’s housing challenge and what to do about it was at the center of the discussion. Without what proponents called “guardrails,” would real-estate investors and developers run rampant across the town, scooping up housing inventory to use in ways that compound the dual challenges of affordability and availability?

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO