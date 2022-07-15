Public record for July 15, 2022

Rock County

Felony arrests

AARON A. SINGH, 32, of Beloit, on Monday, July 4, on a felony charge of failure to report to jail.

RONALD E. PATTEN, 84, of Beloit, at 12:28 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Festival Foods, 2233 Humes Road, Janesville, on felony charges of retail theft. Charges had not been brought forward in Rock County court as of Thursday.

JOHNTILE E. ALEXANDER, 39, of Janesville, at 7:22 p.m. Thursday, July 7, on six felony counts of manufacturing cocaine with the intent to deliver and five felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place.

TERRY L. REED, 26, of Beloit, on Wednesday, July 6, at his residence, on felony charges of child abuse with intent to harm.

DESI A. HAMPTON, 33, of Janesville, at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, on Franklin Street, Janesville, on felony charges of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver.

CHARLES S. STRUELY, 58, of Janesville, at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, on Franklin Street, Janesville, on felony charges of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver.

MARCELLOUS WRIGHT, 31, of Janesville, on Thursday, July 7, at home on two felony charges of manufacturing cocaine with the intent to deliver, manufacturing fentanyl with the intent to deliver and two counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place.

ERIC M. CRARY, 43, of Janesville, on Friday, July 8, near the intersection of Mayfair Drive and Matheson Street, Janesville, on felony charges of identity theft with the intention of avoiding a criminal penalty.

A 17-YEAR-OLD FITCHBURG BOY at 7:55 p.m. Friday, July 8, on Swift Street, Edgerton, on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs.

OLIVIA F. ABARCA, 33, of Janesville, at 8:34 p.m. Saturday, July 9, near the intersection of highways 51 and 11, Janesville, on felony charges of identity theft with the intention of avoiding a criminal penalty.

MATTHEW G. MATTESON, 40, of Janesville, at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10, in the 1300 block of Blaine Avenue, Janesville, on felony charges of battery to a law enforcement officer.

Intoxicated driving arrests

STEPHEN L. PHEN, 48, of Janesville, at 2:35 a.m. Sunday, May 22, at the intersection of County J and County O, Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, third offense.

JACOB ORLIN JOHNSON, 36, of Janesville, at 12:36 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at the intersection of Reuther Way and Kellogg Avenue, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.

DAWN M. STROPE, 49, of Janesville, at 1:31 a.m. Monday, June 6, at the intersection of Pearl and McKinley streets, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, third offense.

GERSON A.-G. RIVERA-FLORES, 22, of Janesville, at 12:23 a.m. Monday, June 20, in the 6500 block of Highway 51, town of Rock, on charges of operating while intoxicated, second offense.

ANTHONY W. CURCIO, 42, of Janesville, at 8:21 p.m. Friday, July 1, near the intersection of Kellogg Avenue and Chatham Street, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.

ANTHONY GREEN, 45, of Janesville, at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, near the intersection of Franklin and McKinley streets, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.

LEEA S. DRESCHER, 40, of Janesville, at 6:26 p.m. Saturday, July 9, in the 5200 block of West Highway 11, town of Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.

ALICIA J. WALTERS, 43, of Janesville, at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, July 10, near the intersection of Court and Pearl streets, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.

CAYDEN J. CHAPMAN, 19, of Janesville, at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, near the intersection of Racine Street and Park Place Lane, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.

Reported

DISORDERLY CONDUCT at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the Walmart Supercenter, 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville. A man was reported to be taking photos up the skirts and dresses of women in the store.

HIT-AND-RUN at 1:37 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the intersection of Mitchell and Center avenues, Janesville. A man’s dog died after he and the animal were hit by a car during a hit-and-run incident. The man was uninjured.

ANIMAL PROBLEM at 8:22 p.m. Monday, July 11, in the 9200 block of East Little Lane near north of the Interstate 43 overpass, town of Clinton. A man was warned for letting his dog loose and causing a semi truck to stall out when the dog ran near the highway. The man told deputies he felt his dog was unhappy at his home because he always runs away.