Burgess Baptist to host Cornerstone concert Sunday

New Hope VBS

New Hope United Methodist Church will wrap up its Vacation Bible School with a cookout and fun activities today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Burgess Baptist

Burgess Baptist Church at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, will host a concert by the gospel group Cornerstone Sunday at 6 p.m. Veteran gospel singers Lyn Sermons and Tricia Powers, formerly of the New Journey Trio, make up Cornerstone. A love offering will be taken during the event. Call 252-619-7262 or visit www.burgessbaptistchurch.com.

Harvest Christian VBS

Harvest Christian Fellowship Church will host Vacation Bible School, July 27-29, at 765 Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. nightly. The program is open to everyone pre-school age to adult. Call: 252-331-7008. The church will also host minister Sidney Lassiter of Edenton on Sunday, July 31.