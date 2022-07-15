ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldport, OR

Scholarship honoring Waldport barista Lillian Fawcett makes its first award, schedules fifth July 21 fundraiser

yachatsnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALDPORT – For the past four years the owner of a Waldport coffee stand has donated all her proceeds on July 21 to a special cause — a scholarship fund in memory of former employee Lillian Christina Fawcett. The date is Fawcett’s birthday. She only got to...

yachatsnews.com

