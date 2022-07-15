Legion Baseball: La Crescent opens up playoff action with 9-1 win over Lanesboro

(ABC 6 News) - Wild Bills Sports Saloon in Rochester announced on its Facebook page Monday that it has closed. "We are sad to say, we are closing our doors. Thanks for the memories! To all our valued Wil Bill's customers and friends. We regret to inform you that we are closing our doors for good. Thank you for your years of support! We will miss you all!" is what the post said.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO