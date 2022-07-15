Legion Baseball: La Crescent opens up playoff action with 9-1 win over Lanesboro

(ABC 6 News) -- The Minnesota prep baseball season has been finished for almost a month, but many players still compete at a high level. American Legion baseball allows departing seniors to get one final go-round and returning players to continue building and honing their craft. Saturday's quarterfinal southeast sub-state...
As the Legion Baseball regular season comes to an end, Onalaska and Viroqua squared off for one more doubleheader. In Game 1, Viroqua got the win 2-1. Still waiting for a score from game 2. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
Former Tomah standout and the University of Alabama pitcher, Connor Prielipp fell a little bit further down than most people expected, but at pick number 48, the Minnesota Twins made him one of their own. Now Prielipp may have been a top 5 pick a few years ago, but he’s...
(ABC 6 News) - Wild Bills Sports Saloon in Rochester announced on its Facebook page Monday that it has closed. "We are sad to say, we are closing our doors. Thanks for the memories! To all our valued Wil Bill's customers and friends. We regret to inform you that we are closing our doors for good. Thank you for your years of support! We will miss you all!" is what the post said.
Galen Wesley Olson was born August 31, 1933, in Spring Grove, MN, the third of four children to John and Clarice (Thompson) Olson. Galen grew up in La Crescent and La Crosse and graduated from Central High School in 1951. He worked as a carpenter until joining the United States Army in 1954, where he served in an engineering division in Newfoundland, Canada.
The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota has been recognized as the best hospital in the country. Each year, more than a million people visit it to receive outstanding care. The clinic attracts people from all walks of life including high-profile celebrities. It's not uncommon to hear that a famous politician,...
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders rescued a Rochester woman who was thrown from and kicked by a horse in rural Olmsted County over the weekend. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property northeast of Stewartville in the 8600 block of 43rd Avenue Southeast around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said emergency personnel needed to use a UTV to get to the 42-year-old woman. First responders say she was in and out of consciousness.
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - One person was hospitalized early Monday after a semi-trailer rollover crash. The Minnesota State Patrol said Randall Huppert, 60, of Durand, Wis., suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys in Rochester. The semi he was driving was southbound on Highway 61 when it rolled...
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse City Plan Commission tweaked the city’s Capital Improvement Program budget during a public hearing Monday. The 265-page overall plan covers 2023 through 2027, with $49.9 million for 2024, $47.3 million for 2025, $30.2 million in 2026 and $28 million in 2027, for a total of $184.3 million over the five years.
There’s a unique county in Minnesota that doesn’t have a single lake but makes up for it with some pretty amazing stuff. The geography of the areas is what is called karst. The DNR highlighted the county today as part of Natural Rock Day. Karst geography is basically a porous landscape that can’t hold surface water. The area is mostly porous limestone, which causes water to form springs and caves and not lakes.
With their roaring motorbikes and leather jackets, the international Women on Wheels (WOW) motorcycle group conducted its 36th annual Ride-In in Winona July 12-14. While some of the riders might describe themselves as “grandmas who like to bake cookies and ride motorcycles,” the group focuses on two things: camaraderie and diversity.
KENDALLVILLE, IA (WKBT) — The Decorah Fire department rescued four kayakers from the Upper Iowa River Saturday. Around noon, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of stranded kayakers north of Kendallville. The Decorah Fire Department located and retrieved two adults and two children stranded on a small island in the river.
While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
NEAR HAMMOND, Minn. (KTTC) – A Plainview woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County over the weekend. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on 350th Avenue just north of Hammond. According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcyclist swerved to miss a deer on the...
(ABC 6 News) - A 42-year-old Rochester woman's condition is unknown after being thrown from and then kicked by a horse. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's office, the incident occurred Saturday evening in Pleasant Grove Township. Deputies found the victim in thick vegetation, and with the assistance of Mayo...
DODGE CENTER, Minn. - A home suffered significant damage following a fire Monday in Dodge Center. First responds from Dodge Center, Kasson and Olmsted County responded to 609 3rd St. SE. and said they do not believe anyone was inside at the time of the blaze. A neighbor told KIMT...
