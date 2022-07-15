• Area police reports
Defiance Sheriff---
Monday, 9:52 a.m., on Blanchard Road, just east of Cullen Road in Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Shane Bishop, 43, Continental, was hauling a Mallard camper when it sustained moderate damage from a deer striking the side of the camper.
Defiance Police---
Monday, 12:36 p.m., on Auglaize Street, just north of Hopkins Street, a vehicle driven by Josiah Wilhelm, 39, Leipsic, backed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Alexis Weidenhamer, no age given, 200 Hopkins St. Both vehicles had light damage and Wilhelm was cited for a starting and backing violation.
Monday, 3:53 p.m., at CCNO, mattyew Leu, 39, 881 Circle Drive, was served a warrant for violation of a civil protection order.
Monday, 5:49 p.m., at Second Street and Wayne Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Abby Yeager, 22, 104 Biede Place, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Mark Klein, 67, 225 Kettenring Drive. Both vehicles had light damage and Yeager was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Tuesday, 3:39 p.m., at Clinton Street and Bassard Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Keith Brannon, 40, 1120 Ayersville Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by John Duerk, 75, 20793 Kiser Road. Both vehicles had light damage and Brannon was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 12:49 p.m., at 1810 Baltimore St., Dylan Santos, 30, 1810 Baltimore St., was arrested for felonious assault and domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff---
Wednesday, 3:53 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Pleasant Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ezekiel Velasquez, 18, 112 East St., Defiance, sustained light damage when it crossed over the center line and drove into a ditch on the east side.
Wednesday, 6:02 p.m., at milepost 44 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Aaron Mock, 24, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it hydroplaned and struck a guardrail.
Thursday, 1:53 a.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michael Bakle, 65, 04641 Ohio 66, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police---
Wednesday, 7:36 p.m., at 1400 Oakwood Ave., Sarah Stacy, 31, Napoleon, was was charged with child endangerment.
Wednesday, 8:44 p.m., at 1815 Scott St., Erik Maliski, 48, no address given, was arrested for aggravated criminal trespassing.
Paulding Sheriff---
Wednesday, 9:30 p.m., on County Road 60, west of Ohio 637 in Latty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tristan White, 17, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton Sheriff---
Tuesday, 6:41 p.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Scott Reeb, 52, Stryker, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
