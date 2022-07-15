ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

• Area police reports

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 3 days ago

• Area police reports

Defiance Sheriff---

Monday, 9:52 a.m., on Blanchard Road, just east of Cullen Road in Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Shane Bishop, 43, Continental, was hauling a Mallard camper when it sustained moderate damage from a deer striking the side of the camper.

Defiance Police---

Monday, 12:36 p.m., on Auglaize Street, just north of Hopkins Street, a vehicle driven by Josiah Wilhelm, 39, Leipsic, backed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Alexis Weidenhamer, no age given, 200 Hopkins St. Both vehicles had light damage and Wilhelm was cited for a starting and backing violation.

Monday, 3:53 p.m., at CCNO, mattyew Leu, 39, 881 Circle Drive, was served a warrant for violation of a civil protection order.

Monday, 5:49 p.m., at Second Street and Wayne Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Abby Yeager, 22, 104 Biede Place, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Mark Klein, 67, 225 Kettenring Drive. Both vehicles had light damage and Yeager was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Tuesday, 3:39 p.m., at Clinton Street and Bassard Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Keith Brannon, 40, 1120 Ayersville Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by John Duerk, 75, 20793 Kiser Road. Both vehicles had light damage and Brannon was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Wednesday, 12:49 p.m., at 1810 Baltimore St., Dylan Santos, 30, 1810 Baltimore St., was arrested for felonious assault and domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Henry Sheriff---

Wednesday, 3:53 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Pleasant Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ezekiel Velasquez, 18, 112 East St., Defiance, sustained light damage when it crossed over the center line and drove into a ditch on the east side.

Wednesday, 6:02 p.m., at milepost 44 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Aaron Mock, 24, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it hydroplaned and struck a guardrail.

Thursday, 1:53 a.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michael Bakle, 65, 04641 Ohio 66, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Napoleon Police---

Wednesday, 7:36 p.m., at 1400 Oakwood Ave., Sarah Stacy, 31, Napoleon, was was charged with child endangerment.

Wednesday, 8:44 p.m., at 1815 Scott St., Erik Maliski, 48, no address given, was arrested for aggravated criminal trespassing.

Paulding Sheriff---

Wednesday, 9:30 p.m., on County Road 60, west of Ohio 637 in Latty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tristan White, 17, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Fulton Sheriff---

Tuesday, 6:41 p.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Scott Reeb, 52, Stryker, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.

hometownstations.com

Van Wert County Sheriff's Office Activity Log for 7/15/22 through 7/17/22

7/18/22 Press Release from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office: The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in our community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Police Department reports a rise in vehicle break-ins and theft

You'll want to double-check that your vehicle is locked up as there has been a rise in car break-ins and theft. The Lima Police Department says they are seeing vehicle break-ins increase throughout the city, but they are recently noticing increased activity on the west side of town. Areas such as Cable Road, Elijah Parkway, Tall Oaks, and Gloria Avenue are among those hot spots. The department says you can expect to see an increase in overnight patrols in these problem areas, but Lima residents need to do their part in preventing these crimes.
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

BG man injured in motorcycle crash

A Bowling Green man was taken by air ambulance to a Toledo hospital after being involved in a crash Thursday. John Bardsley, 49, was operating a 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the area of King and Pargillis roads at 6:56 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to a Wood County Sheriff's Office report.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Barricade situation at Senior Towers in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday around 5 pm, Findlay Police received multiple calls of shots fired from Senior Towers apartments. Officers attempted to make contact with those inside the apartment and received no response. While at the scene possible gunshots were heard from inside the apartment. Officers then began evacuating nearby apartments.
FINDLAY, OH
wlen.com

Police: Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle in Adrian Thursday Night

Adrian, MI- A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Division Street in Adrian late Thursday night. City of Adrian Police Chief Vince Emrick told WLEN News in an email that a person was riding a bike northbound on Division Street near Dawes Street at around 11pm. A vehicle struck...
ADRIAN, MI
WANE-TV

1 dead when SUV rear-ends semi on I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person was killed when a SUV rear-ended a semi on Interstate 469 early Monday morning. The crash happened at 1:21 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile-marker 14.6, near the Tillman Road interchange. A semi-tractor trailer was broken down on the shoulder of...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
nbc24.com

Defiance man dies in Williams County crash Saturday

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 58-year-old Defiance man is dead following a one-car crash on U.S. Route 20A at the intersection of State Route 107 Saturday evening in Jefferson Township. The victim, identified as Benjamin Gurwell, was driving a 2001 Dodge Durango southbound on U.S. Route 20A when he...
DEFIANCE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Defiance Man Killed In Single Car Crash Near Montpelier

(PRESS RELEASE) Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on July 16, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM. The crash occurred on US Route 20 Alternate at the intersection of State Route 107 in Williams County. Benjamin J....
MONTPELIER, OH
WANE-TV

Defiance man dead in single car crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio. (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 58-year-old Defiance man dead on Saturday evening. Police say Benjamin J. Gurwell was driving a 2001 Dodge Durango southbound on US Route 20 Alternate when he drove off the left side of the road and struck a pole.
DEFIANCE, OH
13abc.com

U.S. Marshals searching for NW Ohio man accused of rape

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for help finding a man accused of rape. The agency said it is looking for Jacob Timothy Hamilton, 43. He is wanted by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office after he was indicted for rape and gross sexual imposition.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

State Patrol announces OVI checkpoint results

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On Friday night 565 vehicles drove through the OVI checkpoint, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The purpose of the checkpoint is to increase awareness of impaired driving and to deter people from driving under the influence in Hancock County and Findlay. Two cars that came through the checkpoint were diverted for further investigation. One person was arrested for OVI and another was charged with possession of marijuana.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Defiance County man killed in crash

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Defiance is dead after crashing his SUV Saturday evening in Williams County. Benjamin J. Gurwell, 58, drove off the left side of the US Route 20 Alternate at the intersection of State Route 107 in Jefferson Township and hit a pole, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

State Highway Patrol announces OVI checkpoint on Main Street in Findlay

7/15/22 Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Findlay - The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Findlay Police Department, the University of Findlay Police Department, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, announced today(7/15/22) an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8P.M. to 12A.M. tonight, on Main Street, in the City of Findlay, Hancock County.
FINDLAY, OH
hometownstations.com

A single motorcycle crash Sunday kills a Florida man and critically injures his passenger

A Florida man is dead and his passenger is critically injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. near SR 81 exit on I-75. 53-year-old Saul Palacios of Avon Park, Florida was southbound when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail. He and his passenger 56-year-old Reina Palacios were thrown from the motorcycle. Saul was pronounced dead at the scene, while Reina was taken to Lima Memorial Hospital and listed in critical condition. Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. The accident remains under investigation.
FLORIDA, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Driver ejected from vehicle in fatal I-75 crash

MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was killed early Thursday on I-75 when his car was forced off the freeway and crashed into a median barrier. Boyd Burton Jr., 71, of Walbridge Ohio, died July 14, when he was ejected from his vehicle during the crash near the village of South Rockwood, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Semi-truck crashes into the median on SB I-75

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash on SB I-75 left traffic backed up for miles. According to Toledo Police, a semi-truck lost control and crashed into the concrete median wall. The cab of the semi-truck was destroyed, and both oil and gas were leaking across all 3 lanes of the highway.
TOLEDO, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

One dead, another in serious condition after semi-truck and SUV collision

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A collision between an SUV and semi-truck killed one person and sent another to the hospital in serious condition. According to police on the scene, the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. just south of Tillman Rd. on I-469. Officers say an SUV was traveling southbound and collided with the back of the semi.
FORT WAYNE, IN
