• Area police reports

Defiance Sheriff---

Monday, 9:52 a.m., on Blanchard Road, just east of Cullen Road in Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Shane Bishop, 43, Continental, was hauling a Mallard camper when it sustained moderate damage from a deer striking the side of the camper.

Defiance Police---

Monday, 12:36 p.m., on Auglaize Street, just north of Hopkins Street, a vehicle driven by Josiah Wilhelm, 39, Leipsic, backed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Alexis Weidenhamer, no age given, 200 Hopkins St. Both vehicles had light damage and Wilhelm was cited for a starting and backing violation.

Monday, 3:53 p.m., at CCNO, mattyew Leu, 39, 881 Circle Drive, was served a warrant for violation of a civil protection order.

Monday, 5:49 p.m., at Second Street and Wayne Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Abby Yeager, 22, 104 Biede Place, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Mark Klein, 67, 225 Kettenring Drive. Both vehicles had light damage and Yeager was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Tuesday, 3:39 p.m., at Clinton Street and Bassard Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Keith Brannon, 40, 1120 Ayersville Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by John Duerk, 75, 20793 Kiser Road. Both vehicles had light damage and Brannon was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Wednesday, 12:49 p.m., at 1810 Baltimore St., Dylan Santos, 30, 1810 Baltimore St., was arrested for felonious assault and domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Henry Sheriff---

Wednesday, 3:53 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Pleasant Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ezekiel Velasquez, 18, 112 East St., Defiance, sustained light damage when it crossed over the center line and drove into a ditch on the east side.

Wednesday, 6:02 p.m., at milepost 44 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Aaron Mock, 24, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it hydroplaned and struck a guardrail.

Thursday, 1:53 a.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michael Bakle, 65, 04641 Ohio 66, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Napoleon Police---

Wednesday, 7:36 p.m., at 1400 Oakwood Ave., Sarah Stacy, 31, Napoleon, was was charged with child endangerment.

Wednesday, 8:44 p.m., at 1815 Scott St., Erik Maliski, 48, no address given, was arrested for aggravated criminal trespassing.

Paulding Sheriff---

Wednesday, 9:30 p.m., on County Road 60, west of Ohio 637 in Latty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tristan White, 17, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Fulton Sheriff---

Tuesday, 6:41 p.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Scott Reeb, 52, Stryker, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.