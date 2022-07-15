ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

Defiance DD levy will be a renewal after all

By TODD HELBERG
 3 days ago

Defiance County's Developmental Disabilities (DD) 1.9-mill levy planned for the Nov. 8 general election apparently will remain a proposed renewal.

Meanwhile, commissioners discussed the Northwest Ohio Court Appointed Special Advocate program (see related story) and learned that what appeared to be a housing construction possibility in Lake Christi Meadows is on the backburner (see below).

DD Superintendent Heidi Hull met with commissioners on June 30 and requested that commissioners place the 1.9-mill levy on the Nov. 8 ballot, but as a continuing (permanent) tax, not just a six-year renewal as now. However, commissioners approved a resolution as requested for ballot placement in November without the reference to a permanent levy, only a renewal as requested by the DD board.

Commissioners also had approved a resolution on July 7 asking that the county auditor certify the amount of money (about $1.8 million) that the levy will generate each year. This represents about 35% of the DD Board's revenue stream.

The DD board operates Good Samaritan School in Defiance.

Moving to another matter, commissioners received word that a Lake Christi Meadows project won't be going forward.

In April, property owner/developer Terry Beilharz met Monday with commissioners to discuss preliminary administrative tasks such as assessments for possible sanitary sewer improvements in the subdivision in Noble Township, northwest of Defiance.

He was proposing the development of 17-22 lots with new homes, and petitioned for construction of an extension on Leisure Shores Drive to serve them. However, according to commissioners, a written request was submitted to withdraw the request due to "economic reasons."

This is the second time in recent weeks that a proposed housing development has faded.

Last month, Defiance City Council tabled an annexation request at the corner of Carter Road and Ohio 15 where a proposed single-family housing development was in the planning stage. The property owners will go ahead with the annexation request, according to Defiance Mayor Mike McCann, but the housing development proposed by a Fort Wayne developer is off the table.

"At this time they do not plan on moving forward," McCann told The Crescent-News Thursday.

Plans for a new apartment complex behind Defiance's North Clinton Street Walmart store remain pending.

In other business Thursday, commissioners:

• learned from Kevin Hancock of the Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District that Defiance County has been selected for a pilot program in the H2Ohio water quality initiative. This will allow approximately 900 acres of farmland to be seeded with cover crops via drones.

• received the monthly update from Ron Cereghin, the county's maintenance supervisor.

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

