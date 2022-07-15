ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

New Track and Tennis Courts at U of Idaho named for Pullman’s Lauren McCluskey

By Keith Osso
 3 days ago
MOSCOW, Idaho – When Lauren McCluskey was young she spent a lot of time training in the Kibbie Dome on their indoor track. Today when their new indoor track and tennis complex was unvailed, they bared the name Lauren McCluskey.

Lauren’s parents Jill and Matt were on hand and donated the money to help put the new track in. They say this will keep Lauren’s name in people’s minds for years to come.

Four News Now’s Alex Crescenti has the story from Moscow.

