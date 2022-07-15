ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beat the Book: Mariners winning streak is reflected in latest betting odds

By Keith Osso
 3 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners were riding a 10 game winning streak for the first time in 20 years, and the odds of them reaching the World Series nearly doubled in the last week alone.

We take a look at the M’s odds in this weeks Beat the Book brought to you by the Turf Club at Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

While the M’s odds have increased from 33-1 to 18-1 in the last week, but there are still six teams in the American League with better odds including the Blue Jays who Seattle swept and passed in the standings over the weekend.

