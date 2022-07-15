ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Gardner powers Sky to 80-68 victory over Sparks

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Rebekah Gardner came off the bench to score 18 points and grab 10 rebounds to lift the Chicago Sky to an 80-68 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night.

Gardner hit 8 of 11 shots, had four offensive boards and four assists to help Chicago improve to a WNBA-best 18-6. Fellow reserve Azura Stevens scored 14, hitting 6 of 7 shots with two 3-pointers. Candace Parker had 11 rebounds but missed all 11 of her shots and didn’t score.

Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points and eight rebounds for Los Angeles (10-14), while younger sister Chiney Ogwumike added 14 points and 13 boards. Katie Lou Samuelson and Brittney Sykes both scored 12.

The Sky trailed 17-16 after one quarter before outscoring the Sparks 52-31 over the next two.

Chicago has won three straight and eight of its last nine, while Los Angeles has lost three straight.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The LeBron James Health News

It's been a frustrating couple of seasons for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers since their championship in 2020. LeBron and the Lakers have dealt with some significant injuries over the past two seasons, along with some questionable chemistry on the court in 2021-22. Perhaps that is bound to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Steph Curry steps out of comfort zone as host of The ESPYS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Curry lets his play do the talking during the NBA season. Give him a mic as host of The ESPYS and some famous folks might finally be hearing trash talk from one of the league’s best-liked players. Just how worried should the audience be Wednesday night for his opening monologue at the show honoring the past year’s top athletes and moments in sports? “Maybe not as nervous as if Draymond was hosting, but still nervous,” Curry said, referring to his always chattering Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green. “Now I have the mic.” Fresh off the Warriors’ victory over Boston in the NBA Finals, Curry is presiding over the show airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Staley upset Gamecocks' Aliyah Boston not invited to ESPYs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Dawn Staley has called out ESPN and its ESPY awards show for not inviting national player of the year Aliyah Boston to its ceremonies on Wednesday night. Staley mused publicly on social media how the people who planning the ceremonies decided “it was a great idea not to invite” the woman who won several national awards as one of the best players in women’s college basketball last season. “Not one person was able to see the uproar this would cause? There’s definitely something wrong with the make up of the room,” she said on Twitter. Boston, a 6-foot-5 rising senior, captured the Wooden Award and AP honors as player of the year. She was also named Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four after the Gamecocks defeated Louisville and UConn on the way to the title.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

Crew unbeaten in 8, Hernández scores in 2-0 win over Cincy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cucho Hernández scored his fourth goal in three games since joining Columbus, and the Crew extended their Major League Soccer unbeaten streak to eight with a 2-0 win over Cincinnati on Sunday. Hernández, a 23-year-old Colombian making his home debut, put Columbus ahead in the 16th minute off a pass from Lucas Zelarayan, who got the second goal on a penalty kick in the 86th. Hernández scored five league goals last season for England’s Watford and joined the Crew for what Columbus said was the largest acquisition fee in in its history. Eloy Room stopped three shots for the Crew (7-5-8), who have four wins and four draws in the league since a May 21 loss to Los Angeles FC.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Gardner, IL
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Pac-12 and Big 12 won’t merge, which is great news for the Oregon Ducks

It’s been a quiet week or so on the conference realignment front, while schools in the Pac-12 and Big 12 discussed whether or not there was a deal on the table between any of the teams, or rather a potential merger between the two conferences. RelatedOregon WR Jurrion Dickey is now a 5-star in the 2023 class Apparently, they couldn’t see eye to eye in the end, and it resulted in a report that came out on Monday night from ESPN’s Pete Thamel that shows that no merger will take place. Talks about a partnership between the Big 12 and the Pac-12, which...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Kershaw & Ohtani starriest All-Stars in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Clayton Kershaw are two-way praisers. Six miles from Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, LA’s biggest baseball stars open the All-Star Game on Tuesday night when it returns to Dodger Stadium for the first time in 42 years. Kershaw, the Dodgers’ three-time Cy Young Award winner, gets his first All-Star start for the National League. The Angels’ Ohtani will lead off as the American League’s designated hitter for the second straight year after opening on the mound and atop the order last year in Denver. Ohtani, the 21st Century’s Babe Ruth, is 0 for 8 in his career as a hitter against Kershaw with four strikeouts, three groundouts and a double-play grounder. He is hitless against just two others he’s faced that many times: Wade LeBlanc (0 for 11) and Justus Sheffield (0 for 13).
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Kershaw to start All-Star Game for NL, McClanahan for AL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will start for the National League on Tuesday night in the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium since 1980, and Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan will be on the mound for the American League. Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will lead off for the AL as the designated hitter. Last year, he was the starting pitcher and led off as the DH in the AL’s 5-2 win at Denver. Ohtani is 9-4 with 2.38 ERA on the mound this year, striking out 123 in 87 innings. The reigning AL MVP shut down Houston in his last outing Wednesday, and there was speculation he might start this Southern California showcase. Ohtani said Monday that he won’t pitch in the All-Star Game and instead will start the Angels’ first game after the break, on Friday in Atlanta.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
Person
Katie Lou Samuelson
Person
Brittney Sykes
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Chiney Ogwumike
The Associated Press

Contreras brothers enjoying being on same All-Star squad

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Willson and William Contreras turned a goal into reality last month when they played on the same major league diamond. On Tuesday night, they’ll make an even bigger dream come true when they suit up together in the All-Star Game. The Contreras brothers will become the fifth siblings to start together in the Midsummer Classic — and they’re batting back to back in the National League’s lineup. Willson, the Chicago Cubs catcher, will bat sixth while William, a catcher for the Atlanta Braves, is seventh as the designated hitter. William was elevated to the starting lineup after Philadelphia Phillies’ slugger Bryce Harper could not play due to injury. The two brothers were side by side in the middle of the second row for the NL All-Star photo taken before workouts at Dodger Stadium on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy