Three riders complete the full 8 seconds at the Super Kicker Rodeo

While every day should be considered National Ice Cream Day in my book, Today (Sunday, July 17th) is considered national Ice Cream Day. The holiday was originally created not only to celebrate one of America's favorite desserts, but also as a symbolic reminder that it's important to treat yourself when you can. So, in honor of this extra sweet holiday, here are 5 of my favorite places to visit for a sweet treat in honor of today's holiday.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO