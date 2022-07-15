ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Three riders complete the full 8 seconds at the Super Kicker Rodeo

By Brendan Sanders
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 3 days ago
It was a night of raging bulls as 20 bull riders performed in front of a packed crowd, and only three riders would complete a full eight second...

The Pioneer

Night of Destruction brings evening of door banging fun

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Mecosta Free Fair wrapped up its season with the annual night of destruction. Over 100 cars competed in Saturday’s event, giving fans hours of beating and banging around the short dirt oval that had been created overnight after Friday’s tractor pull was canceled due to rain. Starting with kid's power wheels and ending with the mini-van demo derby, fans were able to experience over 10 events.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
The Pioneer

Here's why Reed City athletes can't stop running

REED CITY – Rich and Susan Saladin are reaching their sixth seasons as Reed City cross country co-coaches and keeping as busy as ever during the summer with various running programs for their athlete. Area cross country programs including Reed City’s, are keeping active with summer running. “We’ve...
REED CITY, MI
Fox Motors buys 3 SE Michigan dealerships

GRAND RAPIDS — Fox Motor Group LLC has expanded its holdings in southeast Michigan with the acquisition of three dealerships from Ken Garff Automotive LLC. In the deal, Grand Rapids-based Fox Motors picked up Cadillac of Novi, Southfield Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM and Telegraph Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, according to a statement.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The magic behind the Grand Haven Musical Fountain

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Musical Fountain has been a staple of the popular lakeshore community since it was introduced in 1962. The idea was introduced by Dr. William Creason, a dentist who went to Germany to provide services to the troops. He went to a nightclub in Berlin, where they had a small fountain and an organ along a 12-foot stage.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
5 West Michigan Ice Cream Shops Worth Celebrating on National Ice Cream Day

While every day should be considered National Ice Cream Day in my book, Today (Sunday, July 17th) is considered national Ice Cream Day. The holiday was originally created not only to celebrate one of America's favorite desserts, but also as a symbolic reminder that it's important to treat yourself when you can. So, in honor of this extra sweet holiday, here are 5 of my favorite places to visit for a sweet treat in honor of today's holiday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Pioneer

Evart Middle School releases spring semester honor roll

EVART — Evart Middle School recently released the names of students who made the honor roll for the school's second semester. Fifth Grade (4.0): Ashlyn Bentley and Noah Colbert. Fifth Grade (3.5-3.99): Trytin Champagne, Nikki Foster, Lydia Helmer, Aurelia Hill, Zaine Hodges, Brooklynn Kelly, Korvin Kirby, Blake Ladd, Alexander...
EVART, MI
5 Reasons to Visit this Ludington Restaurant, Bowling Alley & Beer Garden

From a family-friendly beer garden to delicious dishes, here are five great reasons to visit the new iteration of STIX, a beloved restaurant and bowling alley in Ludington. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
LUDINGTON, MI
Photos: Scenes from the inaugural Smoke on the Water concert in Manistee

MANISTEE — A concert held near First Street Beach on Saturday could be a sign of things to come, as organizers of the event hope to use its success as a launching off point to create a beachside amphitheater. The proposed concert venue has been a long-term goal of...
Michigan wheel manufacturer raided by FBI

The FBI raided western Michigan wheel manufacturing outfit Dicastal North America on Monday. The Chinese-owned manufacturer is a major supplier of automotive wheels and has been operating in Greenville, Mich., since 2015, the local Daily News newspaper reported. The FBI has not released any information about the raid apart from...
MICHIGAN STATE
Find tranquility & peace at the Lavender Labyrinth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A West Michigan farm is getting a lot of attention, because it offers a one of kind experience. Cherry Point Farm & Market in Shelby is home to an enormous Lavender Labyrinth that’s been attracting attention from all over the world. During the months of July and August, the lavender is at its peak and in full bloom. It’s a mix of flowers and herbs, making up an over 2-mile labyrinth.
SHELBY, MI
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

