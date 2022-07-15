Three riders complete the full 8 seconds at the Super Kicker Rodeo
It was a night of raging bulls as 20 bull riders performed in front of a packed crowd, and only three riders would complete a full eight second...www.bigrapidsnews.com
It was a night of raging bulls as 20 bull riders performed in front of a packed crowd, and only three riders would complete a full eight second...www.bigrapidsnews.com
The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/
Comments / 0