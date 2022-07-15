ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres' Trent Grisham: Pops homer, swipes bag

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Grisham went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base Thursday against the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft: Live updates, analysis of every first-round pick as Orioles take Jackson Holliday at No. 1

The 2022 Major League Baseball draft kicked off Sunday night, with the Baltimore Orioles taking Jackson Holliday, a high school shortstop, with the No. 1 overall pick. MLB's draft was again pushed back from its usual June date in 2022 and moved to Los Angeles to coincide with All-Star Game festivities (the Home Run Derby is set for Monday before the All-Star Game on Tuesday). Sunday night will cover Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft, with Rounds 3-10 on Monday and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Undergoes finger surgery

Sale underwent surgery on his broken left pinky finger Monday. Sale suffered a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture after being hit by a comebacker in the first inning Sunday against the Yankees. In other words, he broke his left pinky finger and will now be out at least a month following surgery. Sale believes he will pitch again this season and we're yet to see an official timeline from the Red Sox. Nonetheless, the left-hander won't likely be fantasy relevant until early September at the soonest. Truly a tough blow for the fantasy owners who had stashed him since the beginning of the season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Sparks rally with homer

Bart went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Brewers. Bart hit the first of three Giants home runs off Brewers closer Josh Hader in the ninth inning. The long ball was Bart's second in his last four games and his sixth of the season. The catcher is hitting .318 in nine contests since he rejoined the Giants on July 6. For the season, he's at a .188/.316/.375 slash line with 11 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base through 133 plate appearances.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers before break

Peralta went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 over the Padres. Peralta snapped an 11-game homer drought with his 12th blast of the season. The 34-year-old outfielder's playing time has dwindled in 2022, as manager Torey Lovullo has taken to sitting him against southpaws -- just 35 at-bats against lefties. In the final year of a contract, Peralta is a prime candidate to be traded in the next few weeks to a team in need of a left-handed bat.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Home Run Derby results: Live updates as Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr., more try to dethrone Pete Alonso

Eight of baseball's best sluggers are squaring off Monday night in the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The contestants, led by two-time reigning champion Pete Alonso, are taking their hacks in the single-eliminate bracket tournament. Hitters have three minutes to hit as many home runs as they can in the first and second rounds, then two minutes in the finals. The winner receives $1 million of the $2.5 million prize pool. Here's how to watch the 2022 Home Run Derby, which is set to get started shortly after 8 p.m. ET.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Taylor (shoulder) from the restricted list Monday. Taylor was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Taylor missed three consecutive games with a right shoulder injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient healing time for Taylor, who could go on the 10-day injured list if he isn't available for the Royals' first game of the second half Friday against the Rays. Taylor, who has served as Kansas City's everyday center fielder this season, wrapped up the first half with a .264/.340/.385 slash line to go with five home runs, one stolen base, 26 runs and 24 RBI across 236 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Heads to IL with rib injury

The Angels placed Trout on the 10-day injured list Monday with left rib cage inflammation. The team had previously described the injury that kept Trout out of the lineup for the final four games before the All-Star break as upper-back spasms, but a new diagnosis was provided Monday upon his placement on the IL. Because he hasn't played since July 12 and the Angels will be on break until Friday, Trout may only miss one more contest, as he'll be eligible to return from the IL as soon as the team's second game of the second half Saturday versus Atlanta, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. Whether Trout is on track for a weekend return isn't yet certain, as the Angels may not provide another update on where the superstar outfielder stands in his recovery from the injury until the team resumes workouts Thursday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Starting Sunday on short rest

Ashby will start Sunday's series finale against the Giants in San Francisco, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jason Alexander had been listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Sunday, but the team will go with Ashby on three days' rest instead. The reason for the change was not immediately available. Ashby went 4.1 innings his last time out and has failed to complete five innings in four of his last five starts around an IL stint with left forearm inflammation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Sitting in third straight

Hampson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Though he enters Sunday with an active seven-game hitting streak, Hampson will find himself on the bench for the third game in a row to close out the Rockies' first-half schedule. Now that Kris Bryant has returned from the paternity list and with C.J. Cron having overcome a recent wrist injury, the Rockies don't look like they'll have an everyday spot in the infield or outfield available for Hampson.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Draws two walks in return

Profar (concussion) went 0-for-2 with two walks in Friday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks. Profar missed just the minimum seven days after going on the concussion-related injured list after a scary collision with a teammate last week. The 29-year-old played all of Friday's contest in left field, so he appears ready to resume a full workload going forward. With his fourth 0-fer of the month, Profar's batting average is down to .240 on the year. He's added a .739 OPS with eight home runs, 50 runs scored, 38 RBI and four stolen bases in 84 contests. He regularly hit leadoff before suffering the concussion, and he was back in that spot Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Moves into fourth outfielder role

De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. De La Cruz will hit the bench in the Marlins' final contest before the All-Star break after he went 5-for-31 (.161 average) with two RBI and a run scored while starting in each of the past nine games. With Jorge Soler having recently returned from a stint on the injured list and Jesus Sanchez (personal) back in the lineup Sunday following a three-game absence, De La Cruz looks poised to serve as a fourth outfielder moving forward.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Justin Dunn: Lit up in fifth rehab start

Dunn (shoulder) struck out three and surrendered eight runs (three earned) on nine hits and two walks Sunday in his rehab start for Triple-A Louisville. Dunn made the fifth start of his rehab assignment and his fourth in a row at Louisville, with whom he's posted a 5.93 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 13.2 innings. Though Dunn now appears to have recovered from the strained right shoulder that has kept him on the shelf all season, the 26-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have a spot waiting for him in the Reds rotation upon being activated. Instead, look for the Reds to simultaneously option him to Louisville once he's reinstated to allow him to work out the kinks in the minors before he potentially joins the big-league rotation later on in the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Struggles in return

Fairbanks (lat) allowed a run on two hits while striking out two in one inning of a 7-5 victory Sunday over Baltimore. On Fairbanks' first pitch of the season, Austin Hays greeted him with a deep fly to left field for a solo homer. Adley Rutschman then tagged a 3-1 pitch for a double before Fairbanks figured it out and retired the next three batters, two on strikeouts. The 28-year-old was one of the Rays' most trusted relievers the last two seasons as he compiled a 3.25 ERA and 95:35 K:BB in 69.1 innings. He'll likely play a key role in the second half for the Rays as they battle for a spot in the postseason.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Departs Friday's contest

Llovera was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers with an unspecified injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Llovera delivered 1.2 scoreless innings before leaving with the training staff during the seventh inning. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Mashes third homer

Pasquantino went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. Pasquantino went deep off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano in the top of the 10th inning with a two-run blast off the foul pole that cashed in the automatic runner from second. The two-hit game lifted Pasquantino's average to .206 on the season. The 24-year-old rookie has had some difficulty adjusting to the big leagues since being called up from Triple-A on June 29, but he has begun to show some signs of life by hitting two home runs over the past week. The highly-touted prospect is expected to play first base every day for the Royals over the second half of the season, and there could be plenty more power production waiting in his bat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ryan Weber: Notches three-inning save

Weber earned the save over the Red Sox on Saturday, pitching three scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one batter. Weber made his first big-league appearance since July 2 -- and just his third in the majors this season -- and ended up closing out the game after Jameson Taillon covered the first six innings. Weber came in with the Yankees holding a nine-run lead, so he was credited with his first career big-league save despite facing very little stress. He's allowed only one earned run over 7.2 innings for New York this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Returns as expected

Trout (back) will bat second and play center field Tuesday against the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Trout has been out of action since he left Tuesday's game against the Astros with back spasms, but he indicated Friday that he'd be ready to return for Saturday's first-half finale, a prediction which proved accurate. He's in a bit of a slump in July, hitting .167/.231/.250 through 10 games, though that's only brought his OPS on the season down to .967.
ANAHEIM, CA

