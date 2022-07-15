Twitch Makes Big Change to How Streamers Get Paid

An analyst believes Netflix could be trying to cozy up to Microsoft for a future acquisition. Netflix has been facing some financial trouble, or at least as much trouble as a major corporation can have in relative terms, over the last several months after the company announced that it had lost subscribers for the first time since 2011. Netflix also confirmed that it expects to lose millions of additional subscribers in the coming months, something that caused concern for investors after Netflix routinely dominated the stock market for years. With that said, Netflix may be looking to Microsoft to throw it some kind of life preserver.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO