ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Twitch Makes Big Change to How Streamers Get Paid

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitch is making a pretty significant change to how it pays its streamers. Although it largely started as just a place for people to stream games for fun, Twitch and similar platforms quickly became monetizable for creators. This led to Twitch essentially become a platform people to create jobs, allowing them...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Netflix May Be Acquired by Microsoft, According to Analyst

An analyst believes Netflix could be trying to cozy up to Microsoft for a future acquisition. Netflix has been facing some financial trouble, or at least as much trouble as a major corporation can have in relative terms, over the last several months after the company announced that it had lost subscribers for the first time since 2011. Netflix also confirmed that it expects to lose millions of additional subscribers in the coming months, something that caused concern for investors after Netflix routinely dominated the stock market for years. With that said, Netflix may be looking to Microsoft to throw it some kind of life preserver.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Netflix Considering Selling Original Shows for Syndication Reruns to Other Networks

At this point, it's no surprise that Netflix has been experiencing some challenges in recent months. The streaming giant reported earlier this year that it had lost subscribers, causing stock prices across the entertainment industry to fall and has since been headlines with waves of layoffs and other shifts in an effort to streamline and adjust. Additionally, Netflix has been looking at additional revenue opportunities, including ad-supported tiers and crackdowns on password sharing but now, a new report from Bloomberg indicates that the streamer is looking at syndicating some of its older original series for broadcast on other networks.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Video Game
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Mark Zuckerberg Just Made a Huge Mistake. It Could Destroy Meta and Facebook

"Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." That's a powerful sound bite from Mark Zuckerberg directed at Meta and Facebook employees. It was part of broader comments the CEO made at a recent weekly employee Q&A session (which which my Inc. colleague Jason Aten first reported on a couple of days ago). Zuckerberg also announced severe cost-cutting measures and increased pressure on employees to execute as the company braces for tough times ahead.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
Country
Japan
Country
Argentina
itechpost.com

Ethically Questionable TikTok Trend Uses Strangers as Video Subjects

Several streamers in TikTok gained criticism for using strangers as a subject for their videos to keep up with a gift-giving trend. A Melbourne-based TikTok user has come under fire for a well-known video that Maree, featured in it, branded "dehumanizing" and "false." The video, which depicts Maree's astonished reaction to receiving a bouquet of roses from a total stranger in a busy mall, was allegedly filmed without her consent, according to Maree.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNN

How companies subtly trick users online with 'dark patterns'

An "unsubscribe" option that's a little too hard to find. A tiny box you click, thinking it simply takes you to the next page, but it also grants access to your data. And any number of unexpected charges that appear during checkout that weren't made clearer earlier in the process.
INTERNET
ComicBook

Star Wars: Hunters Delayed

The upcoming free-to-play video game Star Wars: Hunters has been delayed, developer Zynga and Lucasfilm Games have announced. Instead of releasing this year for the Nintendo Switch as well as iOS and Android mobile devices, Star Wars: Hunters is now set to release in 2023. As for why it's been delayed, it appears that the developer has decided it wasn't quite ready after an initial soft launch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Store "Monopoly" Lawsuit Dismissed by Court

A case regarding a claimed "monopoly" with the PlayStation Store has been dismissed by a federal judge. Up until 2019, gamers were able to purchase digital codes for games on the PlayStation Store from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and so on. PlayStation abruptly stopped distributing these kinds of codes, ensuring players had to go directly to the PlayStation Store to buy their digital games. This confused gamers everywhere as other platform holders like Xbox continue to offer these digital game codes at the aforementioned retailers. Sony's reasoning was rather vague, stating the decision was made "in order to align key businesses globally." As such, gamers tried to take the situation to court, claiming that Sony had eliminated a profitable, longstanding relationship in order to establish a monopoly via the PlayStation Store.
VIDEO GAMES
startattle.com

Prey (2022 movie) trailer, release date

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey tells the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. Startattle.com – Predator 5 movie. Naru has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains. When danger threatens her camp, Naru sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, is a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Magic: The Gathering Ends Production of Cards in Three Languages

Wizards of the Coast will no longer publish Russian or Korean language Magic: The Gathering cards. Today, Wizards of the Coast announced that it was discontinuing Russian, Korean, and Chinese (Traditional) Magic: The Gathering cards beginning with the Dominaria United set. Moving forward, Wizards of the Coast will publish Magic: The Gathering products in eight languages – English, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Portuguese. Additionally, Magic: The Gathering Arena will continue to support Korean and Russian. No reasons were given for why Wizards of the Coast was discontinuing support in the other three languages, other than that it was continuously evaluating its product line. Wizards also noted that some smaller card sets (such as the 2022 Commander Decks) would only be published in select languages.
GAMBLING
Distractify

The ”Good Morning Snapchat” Is How Tons of People Keep Their Streaks Going With Friends

Snapchat's filled with a ton of nifty little features to keep folks occupied on the application. What started off as a way for folks to send nudes and illicit messages with one another has blossomed into its own social media platform where folks can watch friend's stories, short-form repetitive video clips a la TikTok, subscribe to channels, and message/call or video chat friends right through the app.
CELL PHONES
ComicBook

New Funko Soda Pre-Orders: Predator, Wreck-It Ralph, and Nosferatu

While we wait for Funko's San Diego Comic-Con exclusives to drop later this week, enjoy a refreshing wave of fresh Funko Soda figures! This time around, the lineup includes flavors from Predator, Nosferatu, and Disney's Wreck-It Ralph. As always, quantities of these Soda figures will be extremely limited, but everything you need to know to get your hands on them can be found right here.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy