Spokane, WA

Body found near Fish Lake Trailhead in Spokane

KREM2
 3 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating after a body was found near the Fish Lake Trailhead. It is not clear if the man's death was natural or a result of a homicide. Detectives spent several hours on the scene Thursday night collecting evidence. A forensics team was...

