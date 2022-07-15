ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix Releases Date for Next TUDUM Fan Event

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Last September, Netflix put on a new kind of virtual fan event, with the goal of bringing news about upcoming movies and TV shows to viewers around the world. It was called TUDUM, named after the sound that plays over the Netflix logo when you watch one of the streamer's originals....

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Netflix Considering Selling Original Shows for Syndication Reruns to Other Networks

At this point, it's no surprise that Netflix has been experiencing some challenges in recent months. The streaming giant reported earlier this year that it had lost subscribers, causing stock prices across the entertainment industry to fall and has since been headlines with waves of layoffs and other shifts in an effort to streamline and adjust. Additionally, Netflix has been looking at additional revenue opportunities, including ad-supported tiers and crackdowns on password sharing but now, a new report from Bloomberg indicates that the streamer is looking at syndicating some of its older original series for broadcast on other networks.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Shows Off Saitama's Wildest Strategy Yet

One-Punch Man has finally gotten to the intense climax of the fight between Saitamaand Garou with its latest chapters, but the newest chapter of the series took things one step further with one of Saitama's wildest strategies in the series to date. The Human Monster saga has been the longest running story in the series so far as it had been steadily stacking the pieces for a final confrontation between Saitama and Garou. While it had previously seemed like their fight was going to reach some kind of end, after a surprising swerve, the latest chapter of the series has kicked things into a whole new and godly kind of gear.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Funko Soda Pre-Orders: Predator, Wreck-It Ralph, and Nosferatu

While we wait for Funko's San Diego Comic-Con exclusives to drop later this week, enjoy a refreshing wave of fresh Funko Soda figures! This time around, the lineup includes flavors from Predator, Nosferatu, and Disney's Wreck-It Ralph. As always, quantities of these Soda figures will be extremely limited, but everything you need to know to get your hands on them can be found right here.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Season 2 to Feature Major Game Character

Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series officially launched late last week and has earned fairly significant praise from critics. It's got zombies, drama, suspense, and more, but one thing it doesn't have a ton of is explicit appearances from many characters from the video game franchise it adapts despite a number of Easter eggs. That said, showrunner Andrew Dabb has revealed at least one character that will definitely be showing up should the adaptation receive a second-season pickup.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Releases Date#Korean
ComicBook

Naruto Hypes Boruto's Next Arc With New Poster

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is setting the stage for the anime's next major arc, and is hyping what is coming to the anime next with a new poster! Ever since the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki came to an end last year, the anime has been working through a series of original stories and arcs. This allows for the manga to properly flesh out the events after the fight with Isshiki, but it seems like it's going to take a while longer. At the same time, the team behind the anime is getting ready for some new experiments with the series of their own.
COMICS
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Cancels Con Appearance

The fourth season of Stranger Things featured the debut of Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, which turned the actor into an overnight sensation. Fans of the Netflix series immediately fell in love with Eddie, and he even caught the attention of other celebrities. Earlier this week, a video of Quinn went viral after he broke down in tears during a Q&A at London Film and Comic Con. It's been reported that the convention oversold the actor's meet and greets by 400 tickets, which led to staff yelling at him for taking too much time with each fan. The actor got emotional during the Q&A when fans thanked him for sharing his time. Quinn was supposed to appear at German Comic Con next, but the official Instagram account for the con revealed that he had to cancel. However, it does not seem related to the reported incident in London. According to the post, Quinn will not be attending due to issues with his passport.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Directors Reveal Season Finale's Anime Influences

The first season of Ms. Marvel gave fans so much to think about, while sending the story of Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) into a whole new territory. One of the things that fans have been loving about the finale is its approach to Kamala's powers, which took some distinct visual liberties within the climactic battle scene. While Kamala's powers haven't been a straight translation from the comics, the show utilized various cosmic constructs to convey her stretchy powers — and according to the episode's directors, those were rooted in a unique place of inspiration. In an interview with ComicBook.com following the Ms. Marvel finale, directors and executive producers Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi revealed that some of Kamala's fighting style was inspired by Dragon Ball Z.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Zack Snyder Reportedly Refused to Call Off Snyder Cut Fans From Review Bombing Godzilla vs. Kong

Back in March 2021, ahead of its domestic release, Godzilla vs. Kong was the target of review bombing by fans of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Members of the "Snyder Cut" campaign started hitting the film's IMDb page with 1-star reviews seemingly as part of an attack directed at Warner Bros. Now, a new report claims that Snyder refused to call off the fans posting the fake reviews.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Original Movie Conquers Netflix Top 10

Animated films like Sing 2 and The Sea Beast have been occupying the highest spots on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for a couple of weeks now, with documentary Girl in the Picture taking over for a brief stint. This weekend, however, a new Netflix original movie arrived and immediately took the top spot away from the competition. That film is Persuasion, the new Jane Austen adaptation starring Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding.
MOVIES
ComicBook

HBO Sizzle Trailer Reveals First Look at The White Lotus Season 2

Despite originally being planned as a limited series, The White Lotus is returning to HBO for a second season later this year. The series is going the anthology route, with Season 2 moving to a different resort and featuring an almost entirely new cast. Of the main cast from Season 1, only Jennifer Coolidge is set to return for a substantial role in Season 2. While HBO hasn't unveiled a release date for The White Lotus' trip to Italy just yet, the first footage for Season 2 was revealed by HBO Max on Monday.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Is Getting Destroyed by Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes

Even though it has done moderately well with critics, it looks like Netflix's new Resident Evil series isn't finding the same success with general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, saying that viewers simply don't like the show might be a bit of an understatement. Based on the early responses to the new live-action TV adaptation of Resident Evil, it might be one of the lowest-reviewed shows that Netflix has released in quite some time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Adds New Amsterdam Star

Earlier this week, Hulu released a new teaser for Season 5 of the critically acclaimed series, The Handmaid's Tale giving us a chilling look at what's to come when the series returns this fall, and now we're getting even more information about the upcoming season and a new face that's joining the cast. According to TVLine, New Amsterdam star Genevieve Angelson has joined the cast for Season 5, and she may be a serious threat not only for June (Elisabeth Moss) but for the women of Canada in the series as well.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Report Says Zack Snyder's Justice League Support Fueled by Bots

When Zack Snyder's Justice League — the massive, four-hour director's cut of Zack Snyder's version of the 2017 film Justice League — was released on HBO Max in 2021, it seemed like a huge victory for online fan campaigns. After all, Snyder fans had been calling for the release of the so-called "Snyder Cut" almost from the release of Justice League, a film that had infamously been finished (with some major changes) by Joss Whedon after Snyder stepped away from the project. And over time, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag started going viral, not just once but numerous times as did various other calls to action connected to the campaign. Now, however, a report from Warner Bros. says that the massive online support for the "Snyder Cut" movement was fueled, in part, by bots and inauthentic accounts.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dune: Part Two Announces Production Start With Photo

Years after production wrapped on Dune, the sequel Dune: Part Two is set to finally move into production, with the film's official Twitter account confirming that shooting has officially begun on the Denis Villeneuve film. This marks a significant milestone for the franchise, as the first film landed in theaters without official confirmation that it would be getting a sequel, despite Villeneuve making it clear that he was only adapting the first half of the Frank Herbert novel for the debut film. Luckily, Dune was both a critical and financial success, resulting in the announcement that Dune: Part Two would be hitting theaters on November 17, 2023.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Promo Debuts Gas' Strongest Form Yet

Dragon Ball Super is getting closer to the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and an early look at the next chapter of the series is setting up for Gas' most terrifying form yet! The fight against Gas has kicked into a new gear as while Vegeta and his Ultra Ego form did their best against the all powerful Heeter, Gas was only getting stronger. This had inspired Goku to push his Ultra Instinct to a whole new level of power that made him even stronger, but the end of the previous chapter teased Gas still had one major trick up his sleeve.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fear Street Fans Are Stoked About New Netflix Movie News

Last summer, Netflix released an entire trilogy of horror films over the course of just three weeks. The Fear Street trilogy, based on the books by R.L. Stine, were met with excitement from both critics and fans, and there has been plenty of desire for even more Fear Street films in the future. The ending of the previous Fear Street trilogy certainly left room for more story, and it appears Netflix is finally ready to move forward with the idea.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Cosplay Readies Mikasa For Battle

Mikasa has proved herself time and time again to be one of the strongest members of the Scout Regiment in Attack on Titan, even though she doesn't have the ability to transform into a Titan like her friends Eren and Armin. With Eren Jaeger gaining the power of the Founding Titan and attempting to use it to eradicate anyone outside of Paradis Island, Mikasa is now in a tough situation wherein she might have to kill her beloved friend to save the world. One cosplayer has captured Mikasa's look from the final season in prep for next year's finale.
COMICS
ComicBook

Xbox Exec Teases New Xbox Series X Exclusives

It sounds like there are a bunch of new Xbox Series X|S exclusives in the works that we don't even know about. As of right now, we know what the next 12 months of Xbox look like thanks to the recent Xbox summer showcase. That will include a new Forza game, Starfield, Redfall, and a number of other games, meaning we have a pretty solid lineup of games until next summer. We have a larger picture of the next few years as well with Fable, The Elder Scrolls 6, and tons of other already announced games that have gone quiet since being announced, but there are even more games on the way.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Hunters Delayed

The upcoming free-to-play video game Star Wars: Hunters has been delayed, developer Zynga and Lucasfilm Games have announced. Instead of releasing this year for the Nintendo Switch as well as iOS and Android mobile devices, Star Wars: Hunters is now set to release in 2023. As for why it's been delayed, it appears that the developer has decided it wasn't quite ready after an initial soft launch.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy