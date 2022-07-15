Teen accused of pointing toy gun at GMT employee

PLATTSBURGH, NY (WRGB) — Multiple agencies are investigating a homicide, after a Plattsburgh woman was found in her vehicle, deceased, with multiple stab wounds. On Thursday, at approximately 1:19 p.m., New York State Police in Plattsburgh were requested to check on the welfare of Monique R. Yanulavich, 45, of Westwood Drive. State Police and family members began to check the local area and at approximately 5:45 p.m., Yanulavich was located deceased in her vehicle in the parking lot of Champlain National Bank on State Route 3 in Plattsburgh. That scene was secured along with the residence at 5 Westwood Drive. Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie and Clinton County Coroner Chad Deans responded to assist in the investigation. Local area Fire Departments and EMS also assisted.
