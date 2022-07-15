ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Teen accused of pointing toy gun at GMT employee

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A 16-year-old boy is facing aggravated assault charges after police say he pointed a toy gun at...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 4

WCAX

Police try to ID person of interest in Burlington murder

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have released new video they say shows a person of interest in a murder case. The man is seen walking on the sidewalk in an oversized, light-colored jacket. Police say he was spotted in the area just before Hussein Mubarak, 21, was shot and...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Reported overdose leads police to armed robbery suspect

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Johnsbury Police say they found a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery when they responded to a report of an overdose. Police were called to Cote Court Sunday night for a reported fentanyl overdose. Officers found Andrew Lemieux, 34, at the scene.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Vermont State Police looking for stolen dirt bike

MENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Troopers with the Vermont State Police were told about a stolen dirt bike, which had been taken from a home in Mendon, on Sunday. The dirt bike is an orange 2016 KTM 350 XCF, valued at $9,000. The dirt bike, police said, was chained to...
MENDON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for domestic assault in Enosburg Falls

ENOSBURG FALLS — A 34-year-old man was arrested in Enosburg Falls on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance that occurred at a home at around 10:45 p.m. Police allege that James Longley, of Enosburg Falls, caused bodily injury to a household member. Longley was arrested...
ENOSBURG FALLS, VT
WCAX

St. Johnsbury man accused of trying to sell stolen gun

ST. JOHNSBURY, VT (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury man is under arrest accused of trying to illegally sell a stolen handgun. St. Johnsbury Police say Christian Haines, 28, Saturday allegedly tried to pass the Ruger Mark II pistol and ammunition to an unsuspecting customer. Police say Haines is prohibited from...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

VIDEO: SC man confronts son’s killer in court

Amelia the chicken spends her day doing, well, what chickens do: digging up dirt; looking for dinner, bugs and grass mostly; or hanging with her feathered friends at her Hinesburg henhouse. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Monday evening outlook. Burlington City Council to consider long-term lease for Beta...
HINESBURG, VT
WCAX

Vermont man killed in Benson crash

BENSON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man died Sunday when his truck crashed into a tree in the town of Benson. Vermont State Police say Robert Greeno, 54, of Sudbury, was driving on Hulett Hill Road shortly after 4 p.m. when his pickup went off the road and struck the tree.
BENSON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

VSP: Vermonter dies after driving truck into tree

BENSON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Troopers from the Vermont State Police found a grim scene Sunday afternoon, after being called to a single-vehicle crash on Hulett Hill Road in Benson. Police say, Robert N. Greeno, 54, of Sudbury, had driven his 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck into a tree off the south shoulder of the roadway at about 4:14 p.m.
BENSON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Police searching for suspect who robbed Wolcott General Store

Wolcott, VT — On Saturday morning, the Wolcott General Store located at VT Route 15 was robbed. The male suspect allegedly entered the store with a knife, demanded the clerk open the register, and stole over $500 in cash and goods. As a result of investigations, the Lamoille County...
WOLCOTT, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh homicide cause of death released

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - An update now to the Plattsburgh homicide story earlier this week. New York State Police have released the results of the autopsy on Monique Yanulavich found dead in a car in Plattsburgh last Thursday. The Clinton County Coroner said the victim died from multiple stab wounds. State Police said the attack was targeted and not random. Police are also asking the public to report anything suspicious they may see from surveillance cameras between 1 am and 6 am last Thursday, or anything they find suspicious in their trash receptacles.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRGB

Plattsburgh woman found in car, dead of stab wounds; State Police asking for information

PLATTSBURGH, NY (WRGB) — Multiple agencies are investigating a homicide, after a Plattsburgh woman was found in her vehicle, deceased, with multiple stab wounds. On Thursday, at approximately 1:19 p.m., New York State Police in Plattsburgh were requested to check on the welfare of Monique R. Yanulavich, 45, of Westwood Drive. State Police and family members began to check the local area and at approximately 5:45 p.m., Yanulavich was located deceased in her vehicle in the parking lot of Champlain National Bank on State Route 3 in Plattsburgh. That scene was secured along with the residence at 5 Westwood Drive. Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie and Clinton County Coroner Chad Deans responded to assist in the investigation. Local area Fire Departments and EMS also assisted.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Newport police charge grandfather in near drowning of 3-year-old

NEWPORT, Vt. — The grandfather of athree-year-old boy who nearly drowned earlier this month has been charged with cruelty to a child, Newport police said. Kevin West, 46, of Newport, has been issued a court summons after police determined that he allegedly fell asleep while supervising three-year-old Aweyn West at his home.
NEWPORT, VT
mynbc5.com

Police identify Plattsburgh homicide victim

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York State Police have identified a victim in Thursday night's homicide investigation in the town of Plattsburgh. Police found 45-year-old Monique Yanulavich, of Plattsburgh, in a vehicle located at Plaza Boulevard next to the La Quinta Inn & Suites. An autopsy is scheduled for later...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
NECN

Vt. Man Charged After 3-Year-Old Found Unresponsive in Newport Pool

A Vermont grandfather is facing a child cruelty charge after his 3-year-old grandson was found unresponsive in a pool earlier this month, police announced Friday. Kevin West, 46, of Newport, was issued a court summons to face the charge in connection to the near-drowning on July 5 at a home on Sias Avenue, according to a press release from the Newbury Police Department.
NEWPORT, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Police continue investigations into Plattsburgh homicide

Plattsburgh, NY — New York State Police are continuing their investigation into the death of 45-year-old Monique Yanulauvich that started just after 5:30 pm on Thursday. Police discovered her body inside of a car in the parking lot between the La Quinta and Champlain National Bank on Plaza Boulevard.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Burlington man killed during motorcycle crash on I-89

RICHMOND — A 64-year-old man from South Burlington was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Richmond o Thursday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 6:05 p.m. Troopers arrived on the scene and identified the deceased driver as Joseph Cafferky. Police say Cafferky’s vehicle, a 1983 BMW...
RICHMOND, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Several injured in head-on crash in Essex

Multiple people were injured in a head-on collision on Route 289 in the Town of Essex on Saturday. Police say Jean Duga, 34, of Underhill was driving with two dogs when he crossed into the center line and crashed into a Subaru Outback driven by Kevin Uhl, 40, of Traverse City, Michigan, who was traveling with his family.
ESSEX, VT

