Teen accused of pointing toy gun at GMT employee

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - An update now to the Plattsburgh homicide story earlier this week. New York State Police have released the results of the autopsy on Monique Yanulavich found dead in a car in Plattsburgh last Thursday. The Clinton County Coroner said the victim died from multiple stab wounds. State Police said the attack was targeted and not random. Police are also asking the public to report anything suspicious they may see from surveillance cameras between 1 am and 6 am last Thursday, or anything they find suspicious in their trash receptacles.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO