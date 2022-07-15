ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Preparing For Election Day

By Kayla Foy
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMxlW_0ggPQzFv00

The countdown for election day has begun. Early voting ended last night at 8 o'clock but primary election day is only 5 days away (July 19th) . Early voters had the options to go to the polls or to mail-in their ballot. All votes had to be in by 8 p.m. including mail-in ballots. Those who chose the mail-in option needed to have their ballots in the drop box or post marked by 8 p-m.

If you're going to the polls on Tuesday to cast your ballot, the Board of Elections says you will need to go to the polling location assigned to your address. Those locations will be the only ones with your ballot.

Voters should have already received a voter card in the mail telling you your voting location however, you can find your polling location by clicking here . If you would like to cast your ballot by mail, today (July 15) is the last day to request your mail-in ballot via email. However, you can go to any local Board of Election's location to request a mail-in ballot up until 8 p.m election night. For more information on election dates, times and to view our interactive voting map, you can checkout our election guide.

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Catholic vote split between parties ahead of midterm elections

Catholics are split between Republicans and Democrats ahead of the midterm elections and are souring on President Joe Biden, according to a poll released this week. The RealClearPolitics/EWTN poll found that 44% of Catholic voters said they would vote for Republicans in November while 43% said they would vote for Democrats, as of mid-June, when the survey was conducted. However, 13% were still undecided, and the last months of the campaign season will determine which party secures the majority.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ballotpedia News

Election Legislation Weekly Digest: July 15, 2022

Here is our weekly round-up on election-related legislation. In it, you’ll find the following information:. Noteworthy bills: Here, we identify and report on the contents and legislative status of noteworthy bills. Recent activity: Here, we report on the number of bills acted on within the past week. The big...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Early Voting#Primary Election#The Board Of Elections#Board Of Election
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Beast

Centrists Turn the Tables and Try to Oust Two ‘Squad’ Stars

Progressives have made a brand in recent years of not shying away from primary battles, with several of the left-wing’s most high-profile players rising to fame after ousting incumbents. But now the tables have turned on two members of the so-called progressive “squad”—as centrist challengers emerge to try and...
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Survey: Catholic voters sour on Biden, split over midterms

Neither Republicans nor Democrats have a clear edge with Catholic voters nearly four months before the pivotal midterm elections that will determine control of Congress and how much of President Joe Biden’s agenda will get passed in the next two years, according to an in-depth new survey of American Catholics.
RELIGION
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy