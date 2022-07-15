ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ICC World Test Championship 2021-23

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39JKud_0ggPPLQQ00
A general view of a cricket ball (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan from the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 today.

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

15 July 2022 07:07

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

Teams will be announced at the toss

15 July 2022 05:31

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

Comments / 0

NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

The Independent

