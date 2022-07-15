Recharge and Eat Up: Tesla Diner and Charging Station to Replace Shakey's Pizza in Hollywood

THE ENCHANTMENT OF EVENING: It's true that every Disneyland devotee has their favorite food (it could be a Dole whip, an oversized dill pickle, or that super-savory Monte Cristo at the Blue Bayou), and asking about a person's favorite attraction? You'll almost certainly get an instant answer. But ask a fan of The Happiest Place on Earth what time of day they love the best at the Anaheim theme park, and that might be a stumper. The rope drop that occurs first thing after opening? When the sun is high and the dark rides are so, so cool? Or the evening, when the famous spectaculars begin to sparkle and glow? Yep: Lots of people love those illuminated extravaganzas. Two of the popular after-sunset shows are wrapping their limited-time runs, so best make for Disneyland park soon if you'd like to savor that evening enchantment.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO