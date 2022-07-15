ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Recharge and Eat Up: Tesla Diner and Charging Station to Replace Shakey's Pizza in Hollywood

By Alex Rozier
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA longtime Hollywood restaurant is about to close and it appears one of the more controversial figures in the world may be moving his company in. Shakey’s in Hollywood is set to close Tuesday and Tesla, led by Elon Musk, has filed plans with the city of Los Angeles to move...

www.nbclosangeles.com

