PennDOT Announces Road Work in Schuylkill County Scheduled for This Week

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennDOT has announced road work that will take place across Schuylkill County this week. ------------------------- Wayne and North Manheim Twps. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:...

whlm.com

Route 339 Project Continues; Southbound Detour Planned

The next phase of the Route 339 project begins today as drainage and excavation work will take place between Columbia and Luzerne Counties. Southbound traffic on 339 will be detoured from Broad Street in Nescopeck through South Centre Township and back to the highway in Mifflinville; northbound traffic should not be affected. The ongoing project is expected to be completed in 2024.
NESCOPECK, PA
Pocono Update

PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week

According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On July 18, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct a bridge repair on Mount Eaton Road between Old Route 115 and Weir Mountain Road in Ross Township. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on July 22, but the rain could push this date further.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

HREG, PennDOT Break Ground on Multimodal Transportation Project

High Real Estate Group LLC, Pa. Dept. of Transportation, Lancaster Co. and East Lampeter Township officials broke ground on the Walnut Street Extension project linking U.S. Route 30 to Greenfield Lancaster. Left to Right: John Trescot and Ray D'Agostino, Lanc. Co. Commissioners; Brett Ennis and Ryan Emerson, PA Dept. of Community & Economic Development; Jason Stouffer, Kinsley Construction; Mark Fitzgerald, Pres. & COO, High Real Estate Group; Tony Seitz, VP of Development, High Associates, Ltd.: Mike Keiser, Acting Dep. Sec. Highway Administration, PennDOT; John Blowers, Chair, East Lampeter Twp. Board of Supervisors (Submitted Image)
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bridge work begins Sunday night on Interstate 80 in Columbia County

Bridge work begins this eveing on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Columbia County. Starting at 7 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. July 22, New Enterprise Stone and Lime will be performing bridge work on the structures over Lows Road. Motorists can expect single lane closures on I-80 eastbound between mile marker 239 and 240, which is located between the Lightstreet and Lime Ridge interchanges. Work will be performed 24-hours-a-day.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Reassessment begins in Lackawanna County

TAYLOR, Pa. — Data collectors from Tyler Technologies went door to door at homes in Taylor on Monday. It's the start of the process to reassess properties in Lackawanna County to determine property taxes. The last time a reassessment was done was in the late 1960s. Residents we spoke...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

North Scranton Expressway back open after crash

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The North Scranton Expressway is back open after a tractor-trailer rollover caused it to close for several hours, on Sunday. According to the Lackawanna County 911 Center, they received a call just after 4:30 p.m. for a tractor-trailer crash, with a tractor-trailer landing on its side, completely blocking the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for July 18th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Helen Fekette Udit, 96, of Dieners Hill, St Clair, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 16th at The Gardens at York Terrace where she had been a resident since April. Helen was born February 21, 1926, in Lorainne (Eagle Hill). She was a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Theft at Luzerne County PPL property

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are searching for a thief they believe stole $25,000 worth of items from PPL property in Exeter Township. Officials say on Thursday a thief driving an ATV cut a hole in the fence of the property on Sullivan Street and got out with big ticket items.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Oil recovery system reduces pollution to Susquehanna River

Berwick, Pa. — A project site in Columbia County has started an innovative project toward waterways protection in the region. An oil recovery system was recently installed at the Berwick Seep Hazardous Sites Cleanup Act (HSCA) project site. During a recent visit, DEP officials discussed how the program reduces the release of containments into the Susquehanna River.
BERWICK, PA
WOLF

Wyoming County DA warns of environmental extremists

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Wyoming County DA Joe Peters has issued a warning about the Tyre Extiguisher group. The Tyre Extinguishers are an international group that claims deflating tires is the best way to avoid climate disaster. Specifically, the group targets SUV's.. On the night of June 30th,...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Times News

Head-on crash in Nesquehoning

Emergency crews were on scene at a head-on crash at 4:58 a.m. Monday on Stock Street between Mountain and Park avenues. All three Nesquehoning fire companies responded in addition to Jim Thorpe and Lansford fire companies and three Lehighton ambulances. Three patients were transported to the hospital. Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
NESQUEHONING, PA
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash

A Sunday afternoon crash on a Lancaster County road killed a motorcyclist, police said. The motorcycle crashed around 4:27 p.m. on the 700 block of Letort Road in Manor Township, according to police. Police said the motorcyclist, who has not yet been publicly identified, was taken to Lancaster General Hospital...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Tractor-trailer crash shuts down North Scranton Expressway

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer crash, ending with the massive truck on its side, shut down the North Scranton Expressway, Sunday evening. According to the Dickson City Police Department, the North Scranton Expressway is closed going towards Dickson City, due to the tractor-trailer rollover. Police say,...
DICKSON CITY, PA
local21news.com

Man dies one day after crashing head-on into stone wall

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On July 15, a 38-year-old male, Travis Gladfelter, was sent to Wellspan York Hospital following a single vehicle crash on the 1400 block of Fleshman Mill Rd in Mount Pleasant Township, Adams County. According to the York County Coroner's Officer, on July 16, they were...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Motel 6 evacuated after fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Motel guests are looking for a new place to stay after a fire in Lancaster County Sunday evening. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, Motel 6 officials in East Lampeter Township are finding new accommodations for guests after a fire caused the establishment to be evacuated.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

