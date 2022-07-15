PennDOT Announces Road Work in Schuylkill County Scheduled for This Week

High Real Estate Group LLC, Pa. Dept. of Transportation, Lancaster Co. and East Lampeter Township officials broke ground on the Walnut Street Extension project linking U.S. Route 30 to Greenfield Lancaster. Left to Right: John Trescot and Ray D'Agostino, Lanc. Co. Commissioners; Brett Ennis and Ryan Emerson, PA Dept. of Community & Economic Development; Jason Stouffer, Kinsley Construction; Mark Fitzgerald, Pres. & COO, High Real Estate Group; Tony Seitz, VP of Development, High Associates, Ltd.: Mike Keiser, Acting Dep. Sec. Highway Administration, PennDOT; John Blowers, Chair, East Lampeter Twp. Board of Supervisors (Submitted Image)
