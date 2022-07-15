PennDOT Announces Road Work in Schuylkill County Scheduled for This Week

According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On July 18, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct a bridge repair on Mount Eaton Road between Old Route 115 and Weir Mountain Road in Ross Township. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on July 22, but the rain could push this date further.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO