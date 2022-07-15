Dayton Fire Department will hold graduation ceremony for new EMS personnel

DAYTON — The Dayton Fire Department will be conduct a formal graduation ceremony today for seven new emergency medical technicians and one new paramedic, according to a media release.

The ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the Dayton Fire Training Center on McFadden Avenue.

The graduating EMS personnel have completed an intense six-week training program that included coursework in Dayton Fire Department policies and procedures, the release said.

The new EMS personnel also participated in daily physical fitness training to build their stamina and core strength.

The eight new members will be assigned to various medic units at fire stations across Dayton beginning the week of July 18, according to the release.

©2022 Cox Media Group