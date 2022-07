The search has been ongoing for a president of Fullerton College since former President Greg Schulz accepted a position as superintendent at Citrus College on June 15, 2021. Conflicting concerns from the campus community about the search for president have drawn many attendees and speakers at Board of Trustees meetings in April, May and June. At the June 28 meeting, attendees were divided over Contreras’ future with Fullerton College. One side complained about a culture of mishandling sexual harassment while the other side charged the administration with having an anti-Latino workplace.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO