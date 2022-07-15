Latto Shares Her New Single, ‘P*ssy’

At 24 years old, Steve Lacy has managed to accomplish quite a bit. Most notably, he’s helped power one of the best bands in music, The Internet. Also, he’s earned writing credits on a number of different albums, including Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., Chloe x Halle’s The Two of Us and Mac Miller’s Swimming. Lacy also earned a Grammy nomination with his debut album, Apollo XXI. With a resumé as strong as his, it’s hard to believe that there are things that he hasn’t accomplished. This week, he added another accomplishment to his resumé. His latest single, “Bad Habits,” broke on to the charts and secured his first entry on to the Billboard Hot 100. With his solo work reaching new heights, Steve Lacy has delivered his sophomore LP, Gemini Rights.

