ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, CA

'Just walking around here stunned': Peter Fire damages tortoise sanctuary in Anderson

By Ethan Hanson, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R2rGJ_0ggPFo2l00

Tortoise Acres Rescue & Sanctuary in Anderson co-owner Katie Hoffman said flames from the Peter Fire nearly burned down her ranch and injured tortoises at her property on Thursday.

"The fire was at Peter Pan Gulch off Olinda Road where it started," Hoffman said. "I dialed my husband's phone, looked up and the next thing I know, the fire was two feet from me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KzeJK_0ggPFo2l00

Hoffman said she sped down the hill in her Ford Ranger pickup and was chased by the fire to her ranch.

The sanctuary usually houses more than 100 tortoises and half were evacuated Thursday and Friday.

Hoffman worked quickly and volunteers showed up on the property to help rescue the tortoises. Even California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters helped wrangle some of them.

Hoffman also managed to free her two ponies.

The fire entered the grounds, burned enclosures for the tortoises and damaged the fences around the sanctuary. Hoffman's home and barn were spared.

"I can't believe that my barn and home are still standing, but my fencing is toast," Hoffman said.

Related: 'Boom!' Residents describe outbreak of Peter Fire near Anderson

See also: Peter Fire destroys structures; live updates

Hoffman said most of the pens and boxes that housed the tortoises were burned during the Peter Fire.

One of the Tortoise Acres Rescue & Sanctuary's beloved animals, a 17-year-old Sulcata tortoise named Momo survived. Momo was also evacuated from Paradise during the Camp Fire in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrqfE_0ggPFo2l00

Hoffman said volunteers would help clean pink fire retardant off the tortoises, build box homes and rake dead grass from the property.

Hoffman was helping neighbors round up horses and livestock that were released during the Peter Fire.

"I'm just walking around here stunned," Hoffman said. "I just walked four ponies back from down the street that were running through fire. Now I have a tortoise that's upside down."

How to help

Tortoise Acres Rescue & Sanctuary is accepting donations to help repair damaged property. Checks can be mailed to Tortoise Acres, 365 East St. Anderson, CA 96007. Donations on PayPal can be addressed on the web to turtles@shasta.com.

Residents who want to volunteer can contact Katie Hoffman at 530-941-0544 or her husband, Ken Hoffman, at 530-941-1870.

Ethan Hanson started working for the Redding Record Searchlight after four years with the Los Angeles Daily News as a freelancer. His coverage includes working the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in South Bend, Indiana, and writing about the St. Louis Rams' move to Los Angeles with the Ventura County Star. He began his career as a play-by-play broadcaster for LA Pierce College from 2011-2017. Follow him on Twitter at @EthanAHanson_RS .

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: 'Just walking around here stunned': Peter Fire damages tortoise sanctuary in Anderson

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox40

3 new fires start in Northern California over weekend

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Three new wildfires started across Northern California over the weekend while other days-old fires in the state continued to burn, according to the CAL FIRE incidents tracker website. The Rainbow Fire, which started Saturday near Rainbow Ridge and Stagecoach Road northwest of Corning in Tehama County,...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise police sergeant recovering after ATV crash

PARADISE, Calif. - An sergeant from the Paradise Police Department is facing a long recovery after an ATV crash. Sergeant John Wilkey was on a family vacation in Oregon with his girlfriend and their children when he was injured in the crash. Wilkey has served the community of Paradise for...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mouse blamed for starting late-night fire in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A late night fire burned near a home in Redding. Fire investigators said a mouse is blamed for starting the fire. The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. Sunday at 4421 Churn Creek Road near Wyatt Lane on the city's south side. A witness reported the...
REDDING, CA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Salyer, CA USA

We were headed from Anderson California to the coast for the day to get away from the heat. We stopped at the Francis B. Matthew’s Rest Area and when I went to get my dog water from the little fountain, I saw this heart hanging there. I read that it needed a home and declared it has found one. It made me very happy and it felt good on the inside to have this left just for me to find.
SALYER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Anderson, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Paradise, CA
City
Anderson, CA
State
Indiana State
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Shasta Lake argument turned into homicide

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, deputies responded to a call of a man being unresponsive in the 3900 block of Los Gatos Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived at the residence they found a male victim inside...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding parole search leads to arrest of Salt Lake City man for stolen handgun

REDDING, Calif. — On Sunday, July 17th at approximately 1:05 PM, Redding Police Officers conducted a parole search at a residence in the 5300 block of Cedars Road. During the search, officers contacted Jared Genera, 33 years old of Salt Lake City, Utah, exiting the back of the residence. Genera was armed with two loaded handguns concealed on him, including a Glock 17, 9mm handgun in his waistband and a Ruger LCP, .380 handgun in his pants pocket. Genera is a convicted felon and therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm in the State of California.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Parole search ends with arrest of felon with loaded guns

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arrested after officers conducted a parole search on the 5300 block of Cedars Road. Redding Police Department said it contacted 33-year-old Jared Genera of Salt Lake City, Utah, exiting the back of the home. Police said Genera was armed with two loaded handguns.
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peter Pan#Volunteers#Just Walking#Horse#Accident#Ford#Sulcata
actionnewsnow.com

Peter Fire west of Anderson burns 304 acres, 50% contained

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 6:53 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says the Peter Fire is at 304 acres and 50% contained. On Thursday night, CAL FIRE said that 12 structures were destroyed by the Peter Fire. Evacuation orders. All roads connected to Spring Gulch Road west of Missouri Lane...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters knock down fire southwest of Masonic Avenue in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters responded to a vegetation fire burning in the area of Masonic Avenue and Lake Boulevard in Redding at around 3:25 p.m. on Saturday. When units arrived the fire had burned about a quarter of an acre of vegetation in the open area southwest of Masonic Avenue.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 people taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - Two people were taken to the hospital after the driver and passenger of a motorcycle were ejected after losing control at the intersection of Lake Boulevard and Quartz Hill Road in Redding at around 8:07 p.m. on Saturday. Redding Police say that when officers arrived on scene...
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NCAA
krcrtv.com

Welcome to Redding: "Julia's Fruit Stand" gets a new location

REDDING, Calif. — On Wednesday, When Pie Meets Bread bakery in Redding welcomed a new addition: Julia’s Fruit Stand. The popular stand just off Highway 99 near Los Molinos is a favorite of many in the Northstate. Started by husband and wife, James and Kathy, when their first daughter Julia was born, the stand has become a staple for travelers and locals.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Two Redding men killed in Woodland big rig collision

WOODLAND, Calif. — On the morning of July 15, two men from Redding were killed after a collision involving their Dodge pickup truck and a big rig. The accident occurred at 6:48 AM in Woodland along I-5 South. CHP Woodland Officers responded and determined that both the driver and passenger of the pickup truck had died. The big rig driver survived with no injuries to report.
WOODLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters at scene of house fire in Chico off of Esplanade

CHICO, Calif. - Chico firefighters have knocked down a house fire on Mill Creek Drive off of Amber Grove Drive and the Esplanade in Chico on Thursday. Chico Fire says that when they arrived the garage was fully involved. The fire burned into the home a little bit, and the roof caved in, but the extension of the damage hasn't been determined yet.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for murder in Shasta Lake on Saturday

CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Man arrested for murder in the City of Shasta Lake after Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies found a man dead in his home on Saturday at around 11:28 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to 3909 Los Gatos Avenue after receiving a report that a man...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire in Rancho Tehama has burned 100 acres, 45% contained

RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - Firefighters are working to extinguish a vegetation fire near Rainbow Road and Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama, northwest of Corning on Saturday. CAL FIRE says that the fire has burned 100 acres and is 40% contained. They said more than 25 engines and at least 100 firefighters were at the scene Saturday evening.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Peter Fire: 12 structures destroyed in Shasta County fire, forward progress stopped

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has been stopped on a vegetation fire that destroyed 12 structures in Shasta County, the state's fire agency said. The Peter Fire started at Peter Pan Gulch Road and Olinda Road in Anderson, Cal Fire said. It has burned at least 304 acres and is 35% contained, as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire. That's up from 25% on Thursday night.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

1K+
Followers
677
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy