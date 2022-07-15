'Just walking around here stunned': Peter Fire damages tortoise sanctuary in Anderson

Tortoise Acres Rescue & Sanctuary in Anderson co-owner Katie Hoffman said flames from the Peter Fire nearly burned down her ranch and injured tortoises at her property on Thursday.

"The fire was at Peter Pan Gulch off Olinda Road where it started," Hoffman said. "I dialed my husband's phone, looked up and the next thing I know, the fire was two feet from me."

Hoffman said she sped down the hill in her Ford Ranger pickup and was chased by the fire to her ranch.

The sanctuary usually houses more than 100 tortoises and half were evacuated Thursday and Friday.

Hoffman worked quickly and volunteers showed up on the property to help rescue the tortoises. Even California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters helped wrangle some of them.

Hoffman also managed to free her two ponies.

The fire entered the grounds, burned enclosures for the tortoises and damaged the fences around the sanctuary. Hoffman's home and barn were spared.

"I can't believe that my barn and home are still standing, but my fencing is toast," Hoffman said.

Hoffman said most of the pens and boxes that housed the tortoises were burned during the Peter Fire.

One of the Tortoise Acres Rescue & Sanctuary's beloved animals, a 17-year-old Sulcata tortoise named Momo survived. Momo was also evacuated from Paradise during the Camp Fire in 2018.

Hoffman said volunteers would help clean pink fire retardant off the tortoises, build box homes and rake dead grass from the property.

Hoffman was helping neighbors round up horses and livestock that were released during the Peter Fire.

"I'm just walking around here stunned," Hoffman said. "I just walked four ponies back from down the street that were running through fire. Now I have a tortoise that's upside down."

How to help

Tortoise Acres Rescue & Sanctuary is accepting donations to help repair damaged property. Checks can be mailed to Tortoise Acres, 365 East St. Anderson, CA 96007. Donations on PayPal can be addressed on the web to turtles@shasta.com.

Residents who want to volunteer can contact Katie Hoffman at 530-941-0544 or her husband, Ken Hoffman, at 530-941-1870.

