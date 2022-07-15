ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Mom Charged with 1999 Murder of Her 6-Year-Old Son After a 23-Year Breakthrough Call from Family Friend

By Mavic Thompson
parentherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe police charged a Georgia mom with murdering her son in 1999 after a tip from a family friend led the authorities to identify the body of a young boy abandoned near a church graveyard. Teresa Ann Bailey, 45, the mother of the deceased ten-year-old boy, now faces two...

www.parentherald.com

Nashville News Hub

Woman lost her job after she followed a Black man and his two children to their home and racially profiled them because she didn’t believe the man was living in the gated townhouse complex

White woman followed a Black man and his two children because she didn’t believe the man was living in the gated townhouse complex. The woman reportedly approached the man and his two children and asked what they were doing in the neighborhood, despite not living there herself. The man recorded the interaction and posted it on his social media account with the following caption: “Just walking home from the park with my two kids (13 & 5) and this lady followed me to my house and #raciallyprofiled me and #harrassed me. Outside of my own house! #thisisamerica.”. The man claims she racially profiled him and his children and harassed him. The woman reportedly lost her job after the video was shared on social media.
SOCIETY
CBS Miami

Investigation underway after baby found unresponsive at Homestead daycare dies

HOMESTEAD – A family is seeking answers after a baby found unresponsive in a Homestead daycare Monday afternoon later died in the hospital."It made me feel horrible," said Sean TomlinTomlin is in disbelief after his 10-month-old grandson Tayvon passed away."Really, I don't know how to feel right now because it's like I don't have any answers," Tomlin said. "I just need closure."According to Miami-Dade PD, at around 1:30 p.m. Monday they received a call for an unresponsive baby in a crib at Lincoln Marti Child Care in the 500 block of Krome Avenue.  The baby was airlifted to Kendall Regional, where he was later pronounced dead."They said that one of the workers was doing her round and she found him unresponsive with his eyes open and she noticed that he wasn't looking around, but his eyes were open," Tomlin explained. "I also found out there was no camera inside the baby room."It's news that has family members upset."It's unreal. I mean why only where the babies can't talk at you don't have a camera? You have camera in every room in there, but where the babies can't tell you anything. That's unreal," said Fredrika McMilllan, a family friend.
